Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide: Wife Nikita, her mother, brother held

The Bengaluru police have arrested the estranged wife and in-laws of tech executive Atul Subhash, who died by suicide earlier this week.

Nikita Singhania was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anuragh Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, police revealed on Sunday (December 15).

They were arrested on Saturday morning, brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a local court, they said.

Atul Subhash’s suicide note, videos

Subhash, 34, was found hanging from his house in Munnekolalu, Southeast Bengaluru, on December 9. He left behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to suicide through “false” cases and “persistent torture”.

In a 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute video, the techie, originally from Bihar’s Samastipur, recounted his ordeal.

Subhash apparently married Nikita in 2019 after finding her on a matchmaking website. The couple had a son the next year. After that, Nikita and her family allegedly started coaxing him for money. As he repeatedly refused, Nikita left home with their son in 2021, he alleged.

The next year, she allegedly filed a series of cases against him and his family members under charges of cruelty and dowry harassment, which caused, they claimed, Nikita’s father’s death. This case was subsequently withdrawn.

Abetment to suicide

Atul Subhash also alleged in the suicide note that Nikita had demanded Rs 3 crore to settle the cases, and that a court had asked him to pay Rs 80,000 monthly as maintenance to Nikita and his son, but she wanted more.

“The more I work hard and become better at my work, the more I and my family will be harassed and extorted and the whole legal system will encourage and help my harassers... Now, with me gone, there won’t be any money and there won’t be any reason to harass my old parents and my brother. I may have destroyed my body but it has saved everything I believe in,” Subhash wrote in the note.

Following his death, his brother Bikas Kumar filed an abetment to suicide case against Nikita, Nisha, Anurag, and uncle Sushil Singhania. Marathahalli police have arrested the trio on charges of abetment to suicide.

