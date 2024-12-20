Atul Subhash suicide: Bengaluru techie's mother moves SC for custody of grandson

The mother of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash on Friday (December 20) approached the Supreme Court seeking custody of her grandson, according to reports.

Subhash died by suicide on December 9 alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws. He left behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming them for driving him to suicide through “false” cases and “persistent torture”.

In a 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute video, the techie, originally from Bihar’s Samastipur, recounted his ordeal.

The Bengaluru police recently arrested the estranged wife and in-laws.

Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania, and brother Anuragh Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, police said on Sunday (December 15).