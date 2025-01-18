Attack on Saif: Mumbai police arrest one suspect in Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai police on Saturday (January 18) detained a suspect from Madhya Pradesh in connection with an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence earlier this week.

However, it is not yet clear whether the suspect was the intruder who attacked Saif or some other person linked with the crime.

The suspect was taken into custody earlier in the day and is currently being questioned by the authorities, sources told India Today TV.

Also read: Amid police hunt, man who stabbed Saif Ali Khan visits Mumbai shop

Massive manhunt on

The hunt for the assailant remains underway even after more than 60 hours of the incident. A fresh CCTV footage of the intruder surfaced earlier in the day, showing him buying headphones from a shop in Dadar after attacking Saif Ali Khan.

According to Mumbai Police, the attacker likely took a train from Bandra to move around Mumbai or to flee to another place. Several police teams are currently reviewing CCTV footage of different railway stations in the city to track down the main accused.

According to sources, the assailant entered the room of Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jehangir (Jeh), and demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom. Notably, he did not touch the jewellery that was kept open in the room.

Even Saif’s wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, informed Mumbai police that the intruder got aggressive during his scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open.

Also read: Kareena says intruder did not touch gold. So what was the motive?

Saif recovering well

Meanwhile, the team of doctors treating Saif Ali Khan on Saturday said that the actor is recuperating well and is expected to be discharged in two to three days. The 54-year-old was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital initially, but was shifted to the general ward earlier in the day. Doctors also informed that the actor was walking and was on a normal diet.

“We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days we will discharge him,” Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, said.