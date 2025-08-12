Pakistan army chief Asim Munir threatens to target RIL's Jamnagar refinery

Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, has allegedly threatened to target Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat during any future conflict with India, signalling a shift in strategy towards striking economic assets.

Threat to Mukesh Ambani

According to a TOI report citing those present at a closed-door dinner in Tampa, Florida, Munir referred to a social media post with a Quranic verse alongside a photo of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani.

He claimed he had authorised the post during the recent conflict with India "to show them what we will do the next time." The Jamnagar facility, the world’s largest single-site refinery, represents India’s economic strength and refining capability.

In his speech, Munir allegedly threatened an aerial attack on the refinery in the event of any future military conflict with New Delhi.

Focus on economic assets

In his volatile address, Munir reportedly went so far as to threaten the use of nuclear weapons against India. His focus on the Jamnagar complex underscores, for the first time, Pakistan’s stated intent to target India’s economic assets, particularly oil installations, in the event of a future confrontation.

Intelligence agencies have previously flagged possible threats to such installations, particularly from Pakistan-based terror groups. Munir’s choice of Ambani as the symbolic target reflects the billionaire’s association with India’s economic power and growth potential.

The Jamnagar refinery’s sheer scale makes it a prime target, processing 33 million tonnes of crude annually, about 12 per cent of India’s total refining capacity, and serving as a major exporter of petroleum products.

'Bin Laden in a suit'

Meanwhile, reacting sharply to Munir’s remarks, especially his nuclear threat, former Pentagon analyst Michael Rubin condemned the Pakistan army chief, branding him "Osama Bin Laden in a suit." He argued that such nuclear threats demonstrate Pakistan has forfeited its claim to legitimacy as a state.

Rubin alleged Munir warned that if Pakistan "goes down, it will take half the world down" with it, a stance he said mirrors the rhetoric of terrorist groups like the Islamic State.

Rubin called for immediate diplomatic consequences, including stripping Pakistan of its status as a major non-NATO ally and potentially designating it as a state sponsor of terrorism and declaring Munir persona non grata.

He also criticised the absence of a swift US response at the event, insisting Munir should have been escorted out within minutes and put on a plane back to Pakistan.