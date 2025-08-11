India scoffs at Asim Munir's nuclear threat, says it's Pak's stock-in-trade

Reacting to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s nuclear threat, the Government on Monday said that his remarks “reinforce” the doubts about the nuclear command and control of a state where the military is “hand-in-glove” with terrorist groups.

'Won't bow down to nuclear blackmail'

“The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups,” the MEA said in a statement.

Scoffing at Munir’s threat, the MEA further stated that “nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade” adding that it was “regrettable” that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country.

“India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security,” added the MEA.

'Will take half the world down'

The development comes days after Munir, during a dinner hosted by Pakistani honorary consul Adnan Asad, issued nuclear threats from U.S. soil. He reportedly said that, should Pakistan’s survival be threatened in any future conflict with India, “We are a nuclear nation; if we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us,” reported The Print. This marks the first instance of such a threat directed at a third country made within American territory.

Munir then turned to water security, warning that India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty imperils some 250 million Pakistanis. He vowed that if India constructed a dam on the Indus, Pakistan would retaliate by destroying it with 10 missiles, emphasising, “We have no shortage of missiles, Praise be to God.” The gathering commenced with a Quranic verse celebrating the unity of fighters.

'Dump truck vs Mercedes' analogy

Reflecting on past skirmishes—particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack—Munir likened Pakistan to a “dump truck full of gravel” colliding with India’s “shining Mercedes,” implying Pakistan’s capacity to inflict significant damage despite being ostensibly weaker.

Munir criticised India’s reticence about its casualties from the recent four-day military conflict, urging New Delhi to exhibit a “sportsman’s spirit” by publicly acknowledging losses. He offered to reciprocate by disclosing Pakistan’s own. He quipped that Pakistan could teach India diplomatic balancing, praising Islamabad’s approach of rewarding good performance, citing the country’s nomination of Donald Trump for a Nobel Prize as an example.

Finally, the army chief championed military influence in Pakistan’s politics, arguing that while war is too serious for politicians alone, governance is likewise too grave to be left solely to civilians. He predicted divine favour and resource abundance for Pakistan, founded, he noted, on the Islamic profession of faith.