Another Indian student found dead in US; cops rule out foul play
There have been at least nine deaths this year in the US of Indian-origin students, raising concern among the community
A 20-year-old engineering student from India was found dead in Boston in the US on March 11.
Abhijeeth Paruchuru, hailing from Burripalem in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, was studying in Boston University. His parents, Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi Boruna, were staying in Connecticut.
Media reports say that his body was found in a car in a forest, and his parents have alleged that he was murdered. Police officials, however, have ruled out any foul play after initial investigations. The officials are said to have discovered his body based on the signals from his mobile phone. They initiated a search after receiving complaints from his friends.
The Consulate General of India in New York posted on X to say that initial investigations have ruled out foul play.
“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Mr Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston. Mr Paruchuru’s parents, based in Connecticut, are in direct touch with detectives. Initial investigations rule out foul play. @IndiainNewYork rendered assistance in documentation and transportation of his mortal remains to India. We remain in touch with local authorities and the Indian-American community in the matter,” read the post.
PTI reported that Paruchuru’s last rites were performed in his hometown in Andhra Pradesh on Monday (March 18).
There have been at least nine deaths this year in the US of Indian-origin students, raising concern among the community. The other students who have died include Amarnath Ghosh, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer, Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old student at Purdue University, Syed Mazahar Ali who was attacked by robbers in Chicago, Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old student who was attached by a homeless drug addict in Georgia, and 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy Beniger, a student in Ohio state.
This has prompted officials of the Indian Embassy in Washington and Indian consulates in the US to hold a virtual interaction with Indian students across the US to discuss various aspects of student well-being and methods to stay connected with the larger Indian-American community. Almost 150 representatives from Indian Student Associations in 90 universities took part in the discussion.