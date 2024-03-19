Another Indian student found dead in US; cops rule out foul play

A 20-year-old engineering student from India was found dead in Boston in the US on March 11.

Abhijeeth Paruchuru, hailing from Burripalem in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, was studying in Boston University. His parents, Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi Boruna, were staying in Connecticut.

Media reports say that his body was found in a car in a forest, and his parents have alleged that he was murdered. Police officials, however, have ruled out any foul play after initial investigations. The officials are said to have discovered his body based on the signals from his mobile phone. They initiated a search after receiving complaints from his friends.

The Consulate General of India in New York posted on X to say that initial investigations have ruled out foul play.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of Mr Abhijeeth Paruchuru, an Indian student in Boston. Mr Paruchuru’s parents, based in Connecticut, are in direct touch with detectives. Initial investigations rule out foul play. @IndiainNewYork rendered assistance in documentation and transportation of his mortal remains to India. We remain in touch with local authorities and the Indian-American community in the matter,” read the post.