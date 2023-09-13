Ancient temple remains found at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya: Trust official

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, announced on Tuesday (September 12) that archaeological discoveries had been made during excavations at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

These discoveries primarily comprised of ancient temple remnants, including pillars and idols.

Rai, who also holds the position of International Vice President at Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), shared a photograph depicting sections of idols intricately carved from stones, along with pillars.

Last week, the official account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared images of the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, specifically showcasing the progress on the first floor. The trust captioned the photos as "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir - First Floor," revealing scaffolding and construction workers in action.



On August 19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally inspected the construction site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, according to ANI. During his visit, CM Yogi also paid his respects to Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been advancing rapidly since August 5, 2020, when Prime Minister Modi conducted the Bhoomi puja.