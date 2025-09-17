Amit Shah dubs Congress’ 'Voter Adhikar Yatra‘ as 'Protect Infiltrators Yatra’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday scoffed at Congress’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ and dubbed it as “Ghuspathiya bachao Yatra” (Protect the Infiltrators Yatra), alleging that the Congress seeks to win elections with the help of infiltrators as it does not trust the people of the country.

‘Rahul wants to protect infiltrators’

Addressing the gathering at an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi, Shah further alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Congress want to protect infiltrators and keep their names on the voter lists.

"Rahul Baba and the Congress party have just embarked on the 'Protect the Infiltrators Yatra' (ghuspathiya bachao). They want infiltrators to remain on our voter lists because they do not trust the people of India. They want to win elections with the help of infiltrators. The BJP supports the SIR exercise to cleanse the electoral rolls," said the Home Minister.

The Congress held the 14-day and 1,300-km-long "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar to mark its protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission (EC) in the poll-bound state. Bihar goes to the polls later this year.

The Congress and other opposition parties have alleged that the exercise is aimed at depriving people of their right to vote.

Hails PM Modi for Operation Sindoor

Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing the country’s borders through surgical and air strikes. "He gave a befitting reply to Pakistan with Operation Sindoor,” said Shah.

Asserting that India will become the third-largest economy in the world by 2027 under Modi's leadership, Shah said former prime minister Manmohan Singh left the country's economy ranked 11th in the world.

“It was under Modi that we have become the fourth-largest economy in the world," he added.

‘Buy swadeshi items’

Shah also urged people to buy "swadeshi" items, as from September 22, every item of daily use will have no GST or the minimum GST.

“I would advise all the women to indulge in more shopping. There are 395 common items that will have zero or 5 per cent GST,” he said.

“Purchase as much as you want, but ensure that you buy swadeshi items. It should be in our habit to promote swadeshi for a prosperous India,” added Shah.

(With agency inputs)