Modi govt will not rest till Naxals are eliminated: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (September 3) asserted that the Modi government will not rest until all Naxals either surrender, are caught, or are eliminated.

Stern warning to Naxals

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for the CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and CoBRA jawans who executed Operation Black Forest on Karregutta hill in Chhattisgarh, Shah said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government is determined to make India completely free of Naxalism.

"The Modi government will not rest until all Naxalites either surrender, are caught, or eliminated," he declared.

He lauded the courage and determination displayed by the jawans during Operation Black Forest, describing it as a golden chapter in the history of India’s anti-Naxal campaign.

Shah hails bravery of jawans

Despite extreme heat, difficult terrain, and the constant threat of IEDs, security forces carried out the operation with high morale and successfully destroyed a major Naxal stronghold, Shah noted.

Shah further said that the joint forces, comprising Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, DRG, and CoBRA, also destroyed the Naxals's material dump and disrupted their supply chain on Karregutta hill.

Shah underlined that Naxal violence has inflicted immense harm on some of the country’s most backward regions by targeting schools, hospitals, and obstructing welfare schemes.

New sunrise

However, continued anti-Naxal operations have brought “a new sunrise” to the lives of nearly 6.5 crore people across areas stretching “from Pashupatinath to Tirupati,” he said.

The Home Minister further added that the Modi government is is taking all necessary steps to support security personnel who have suffered serious injuries during anti-Naxal operations, ensuring that their lives are made easier.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to completely eradicating Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma were also present at the event.

