Amit Shah asks BPR&D to study protests, draft SOP on agitations: Report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) to study all protests after Independence, especially those that took place after 1974 to analyse the reasons, “financial aspects”, final outcomes and “behind-the-scene players” to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent “mass agitations by vested interests” in the future, reported The Indian Express.

The report further stated that Shah issued the instructions at the ‘National Security Strategies Conference-2025’ in Delhi, organised by the Intelligence Bureau in July.

“The BPR&D has been specifically asked to analyse reasons, patterns and outcomes of those protests, including behind-the-scenes players,” a senior government official was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. ‘

‘SOP to prevent mass agitations’

“It has been directed that an SOP should be formulated based on the outcome of the study to prevent mass agitations by vested interests in the future,” added the official.

Currently, the BPR&D, which comes under the Home Ministry, is in the process of setting up a team to coordinate with police departments of concerned states for access to old case files, including reports of their Crime Investigation Departments’ reports, stated the report.

The report further stated that an official had said that the Union Home Minister instructed the BPR&D to collaborate with Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that deal with financial issues to examine the “financial aspects” of such agitations.

‘Separate methodologies for Khalistani extremism’

“Additionally, in order to dismantle terror funding networks, the ED, FIU-IND, and CBDT have been asked to develop an SOP to identify unknown terror networks, their linkages and designs through analysis of financial irregularities,” stated the report.

Quoting sources, The Indian Express report states that Shah directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Border Security Force (BSF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to chalk out separate methodologies to deal with Khalistani extremism and general criminal activities in Punjab.

“The intelligence agencies should constitute a team of officers with good background knowledge of Punjab-related issues for developing a framework of different approaches to deal with these issues,” the official said as quoted by The Indian Express.

The official, according to the report, further states the NIA should come up with an “out-of-the-box approach” to disrupt “domestic nodes of the terror-criminal nexus, including shifting imprisoned criminals running their networks from jails to jails in other parts of the country.”