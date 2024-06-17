Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (June 17) chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Manipur.

This is the first such high-level meeting by the central government after the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected to power earlier this month.

According to news agency ANI, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three Core HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and Assam Rifles DG Pradeep Chandran Nair joined the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block, Delhi.

The meeting comes a day after Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uike called on the Home Minister at his office and is believed to have discussed the situation in the north-eastern state.







#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Manipur.



Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three… pic.twitter.com/aVaw0im3FV — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

The meeting was held after the strife-torn state witnessed fresh violence in the last couple of weeks. While a school building near Moreh was set ablaze, a missing person’s beheaded body found was also found.



Moreover, armed militants ambushed the convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s advanced security team in Kangpokpi district last week, leaving a civilian driver and a security officer injured.



RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier said that Manipur has been waiting for peace since a year and this issue must be prioritised. He stressed the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.

Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed clashes between the two communities Kukis and Meiteis, which has claimed at least 225 lives to date and uprooted around 50,000 people, many of whom are still residing in relief centres.

