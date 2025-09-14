Hindi Diwas 2025: Modi, Shah hail Hindi language

Top leaders on Sunday (September 14) underlined the role of Hindi in unifying a linguistically diverse nation like India on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, besides asserting the need to enrich the country’s other languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Assam during the day, said the growing respect for Hindi on the global stage was a matter of pride and inspiration for Indians.

No clash between Hindi, other languages: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also emphasised the role Hindi plays, saying it should not just remain a spoken tongue but also be one of science, technology, the judiciary, and the police.

In his address at the 5th Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan, Shah reiterated that Hindi is not a competitor to Indian languages but a friend of them. He said there are no conflicts between Hindi and other languages spoken in India.

He also cited the example of Gujarat, the home state of him and PM Modi, saying despite not being a Hindi-speaking state, it has embraced the language without sacrificing its own identity.

Hindi Diwas since 1949

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year to mark its adoption as one of the country’s official languages by the Constituent Assembly on this date in 1949.

Indian missions abroad marked the day with essay competitions, poetry recitals, and seminars. Many foreign diplomats in India challenged themselves with Hindi tongue twisters, while the French Embassy shared a video on social media where its envoys said why they were learning the language.

Regional leaders speak

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government respects all languages as she highlighted several initiatives taken by her government for the betterment of Hindi-speaking people in the state, including the recognition of Hindi as an official language in areas where 10 per cent of the population speaks the language.

She said her government has also recognised Santali, Kurukh, Kudmali, Nepali, Urdu, Rajbanshi, Kamtapuri, Odia, Punjabi, and Telugu as official languages. “We have also made efforts to promote the Sadri language,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Hindi as the “basis of our unity and the guardian of our identity”. He also said that Hindi is the “carrier of our traditions that binds all Indians together and connects us to our roots”.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged people to adopt Hindi more actively in everyday life, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation.

He said that while Hindi unites people across the state and the nation, equal importance must also be given to nurturing local tribal languages and traditions.

One of the pieces of evidence of Hindi's increasing global footprint is Russia witnessing an increasing interest in students seeking to learn the language.

Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education, Konstantin Mogilevsky, said, “We want more of our students to learn Hindi.”

“India is the world's most populous country today, and more and more Indians are starting to use Hindi in their daily lives instead of English. We need to learn Hindi and other Eastern languages," he told the Russian News Agency TASS.

Modi also urged people to take a pledge to enrich all Indian languages, including Hindi, and pass them on to the coming generations with pride.

“Infinite best wishes to all of you on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not just a medium of communication, but a living heritage of our identity and culture. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to enrich all Indian languages, including Hindi, and pass them on to the coming generations with pride,” the PM said in a post in Hindi on X.

“The growing respect for Hindi on the world stage is a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us,” he added.

