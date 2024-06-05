Akhilesh meeting Naidu? INC Kerala's tweet creates a flutter
The picture was humourously captioned, "Don't panic Modiji, it’s an old pic"
INDIA bloc members is meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to approach former partners, including JD(U) and TDP, to attempt forming a government at the Centre.
Earlier today, INC Kerala posted a picture of Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav meeting with TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, humourously captioned, "Don't panic Modiji, it’s an old pic."
Don't panic Modiji, it’s an old pic. pic.twitter.com/uJ7ltkgXFA— Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 5, 2024
