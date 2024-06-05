The Federal
INC Kerala took a swipe at NDA with this old picture | File photo

Akhilesh meeting Naidu? INC Kerala's tweet creates a flutter

The picture was humourously captioned, "Don't panic Modiji, it’s an old pic"

5 Jun 2024 12:59 PM GMT

INDIA bloc members is meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to approach former partners, including JD(U) and TDP, to attempt forming a government at the Centre.

Earlier today, INC Kerala posted a picture of Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav meeting with TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, humourously captioned, "Don't panic Modiji, it’s an old pic."


