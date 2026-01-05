Air India Ahmedabad crash: Karti Chidambaram flags new inputs

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday (January 5) said that he has received “additional information and material inputs” on the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, adding that the information is being forwarded to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The MP stated that in view of the gravity of the incident, he was seeking “clarity and accountability”, adding that “transparency cannot be optional.”

“260 lives were lost in the Air India 171 crash. New material inputs have emerged after preliminary findings. I am now seeking clarity and accountability. Transparency cannot be optional,” stated Karti in a post on X.

260 lives were lost in the Air India 171 crash.New material inputs have emerged after preliminary findings. I am now seeking clarity and accountability.Transparency cannot be optional.@MoCA_GoI @RamMNK @DGCAIndia @AAIB_India @airindia @BoeingAirplanes @Boeing #AirIndia171… pic.twitter.com/R8Aubf0wZ4 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) January 5, 2026

Seeks ‘evidence-based’ responses

The Congress MP, in his letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, further stated that the Ministry should examine the information and place on record “evidence-based” responses.

Also Read: Canada seeks Air India probe after pilot found drunk on duty

“It has been brought to my notice that additional information and material inputs have emerged subsequent to the issuance of the preliminary findings. The said information has been formally shared with my Office and is being forwarded to the Ministry for due consideration,” he stated.

“Given the gravity of the incident and the scale of loss involved, it is imperative that the Ministry and the concerned authorities examine the information received, undertake any further investigation or review as warranted, and place on record evidence-based and supported responses,” added Karti.

‘Submit comprehensive report’

The Congress MP urged the ministry to indicate whether any further investigation, review, or reassessment has been initiated, and whether any additional committees, expert groups, or oversight mechanisms have been constituted.

Also Read: Air India pilot detained at Vancouver Airport, Delhi flight delayed

“I request that a comprehensive and updated status report, supported by findings and material examined, be placed on record in the interest of transparency, accountability, and public confidence,” he added.

The development comes at a time when Air India could reportedly witness a change in top leadership in the coming months, with Tata Sons understood to have begun the process of identifying a potential successor to current chief executive Campbell Wilson.

‘Leadership change likely in Air India’

A report by The Economic Times quoting sources stated that the Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has held discussions with the heads of at least two major airlines based in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Also Read: Delhi Police arrest Air India Express pilot for assaulting passenger

The group is also learnt to be evaluating leadership changes at Air India Express. The tenures of Wilson and Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh are scheduled to run until 2027.

Tata Group Chairman unhappy

The report further indicated that Chandrasekaran, who also chairs Air India, has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of transformation at the airline. While Air India has completed the merger with Vistara and expanded capacity, global supply chain constraints and aircraft delivery delays have affected service quality and performance.

Regulatory scrutiny following the Ahmedabad crash and mounting financial losses have further added to pressure on the airline’s leadership.