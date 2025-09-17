Air India Ahmedabad crash: Pilot’s father seeks formal probe, slams AAIB report

Disappointed with the preliminary Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report on the Ahmedabad plane crash, the father of one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Dream Liner, has demanded a “formal investigation” into the deadly crash by the Centre. Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal who was one of the pilots of the aircraft has written to the civil aviation secretary and AAIB Director General in this regard. AAIB is yet to react to the letter.

The Air India Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12 led to the death of 260 people, including 241 passengers after the Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed shortly after take off from Ahmedabad.

Trashes mental health speculation

The 91-year-old Pushkaraj argued that selective leaks about the crash has resulted in speculation that Sumeet (56) was under severe psychological pressure and therefore was contemplating committing suicide.

"These innuendos have very adversely affected my health and mental setup and the reputation of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal. They tarnish Captain Sabharwal's reputation, which is a fundamental right guaranteed to a citizen of India under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," stated the letter, dated August 29.

Pushkaraj stated that the Centre should conduct the formal investigation into the accident under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.

‘Preliminary AAIB report lacks bare facts’

He further alleged that the preliminary AAIB report on the Air India crash dies not provide “bare facts” on the accident and instead resorts to insinuation and clean chit to manufacturers.

"The preliminary report on the contrary does not allude to the 'what' happened or the bare facts of the crash, instead resorting to insinuations on the one hand and offering copious clean chits to the manufacturer/s on the other. The report in its present form is deficient, diversionary and discrepant," stated the letter.

‘No incidents in 25 years as pilot’

Refuting speculations about the mental health of his son due to divorce and his mother’s death, Pushkaraj stated that while Captain Sabharwal was divorced about 15 years ago, his mother passed away over three years ago.

"It even ignores the fact that Captain Sabharwal was divorced about 15 years ago. The other speculation relating to the cause for Captain Sabharwal being desirous of committing suicide has been his mother's death. His mother died more than three years ago. After that, Captain Sabharwal had operated more than 100 flights without any incident or accident,” stated the letter.

"It is most pertinent to note that in over 25 years of flying, Captain Sabharwal had not had a single incident or accident-causing fatalities or otherwise," it added.

Pushkaraj pointed out that his son had almost 15,638.22 hours of flying experience out of which 8,596 hours were on the 787-8 aircraft and was designated as a Pilot Trainer i.e a Line Training Captain and had the DGCA licence for the purpose.

‘Affecting fundamental rights’

Pushkaraj also said that the absence of a formal enquiry conducted in accordance with Rule 12 coupled with the selective information being provided to the media is very disturbing/detrimental to him and affects his fundamental rights, including the right to reputation of his deceased son.

Under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, the central government can institute a formal investigation into circumstances of any accident of an Indian registered aircraft if it appears that it is expedient to hold such a probe. This will be in addition to the AAIB probe.

In the preliminary report, AAIB had said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff. "In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it had said.

(With agency inputs)