SC says Air India pilot not to blame for Ahmedabad crash

The Supreme Court on Friday (November 7) said that the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight to London that crashed in Ahmedabad moments after take-off in June cannot be blamed for the mishap. The oral observation was made by the top court during the hearing of a petition submitted by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of Commander Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated flight, seeking an independent investigation into the case.

The bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in relation to the petition.

‘AAIB probe not independent’

During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the ongoing investigation conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was not independent as the team of investigators comprised of DGCA officials whose actions were themselves under scrutiny.

“I am the father of the Commander of the plane... I am 91 years old. This is a non-independent investigation. It should have been independent. It has taken four months,” Sankaranarayanan submitted as quoted by Live Law.

Judicial supervision in probe sought

He also urged the court to order an investigation under judicial supervision as per Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, according to which impartiality is mandatory in investigations of accidents.

“It's extremely unfortunate, this crash, but you should not carry the burden that your son is being blamed. Nobody can blame him for anything,” Justice Kant said, addressing Sankaranarayanan.

Justice Bagchi expressed similar views, saying that the preliminary AAIB report does not suggest any fault of the pilot. One pilot asked whether the fuel was cut off by the other; the other said no. There's no suggestion of fault in that report,” he said.

Sankaranarayanan pointed there have been persistent safety issues globally involving Boeing aircraft and stated that the Ahmedabad crash must be viewed in a larger context.

“If you challenge the investigation, you have to challenge the statutory provisions of the Act itself,” started Justice Bagchi.

‘Nasty reporting by foreign media’

The petitioner pointed out that a Wall Street Journal report citing an unnamed Indian government source has suggested a pilot’s error.

The bench, however, made it clear that the Indian judicial process would not be influenced by foreign media reports.

“We are not bothered by foreign reports. Your remedy should then be before a foreign court,” Justice Bagchi said.

“That is nasty reporting. No one in India believes it was the pilot's fault,” stated Justice Kant. The bench then posted the matter for hearing along with another related matter on November 10.