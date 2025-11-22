Srinagar man held in white-collar terror case linked to Delhi blast

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency arrested a man on Saturday (November 22) in connection with the "white-collar terror module" case. According to them, the arrested person has been identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat, a resident of the Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

White collar terror module

The entire terror module was busted after the Srinagar Police began an investigation into the posters pasted on walls in Bunpora and Nowgam in mid-October, threatening police and security forces.

Srinagar's Senior Superintendent of Police GV Sundeep Chakravarthy personally led the investigation, with the CCTV footage analysis resulting in the arrest of the first three suspects, namely, Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned Imam, who allegedly supplied the posters and radicalised the doctors.

Delhi blast

The investigation led the investigators to Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where Dr Muzzafar Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed were arrested, and 2,900 kg of explosive material was seized. Investigators believe a core trio of doctors Ganaie, Umar Nabi, and Muzzaffar Rather were running the module.

Nabi was the driver of an explosives-laden car that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, killing 13 people in New Delhi. Rather is still at large.

