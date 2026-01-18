Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after bomb threat

An IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Bagdogra made an emergency landing in Lucknow on Sunday (January 18) after a bomb threat was discovered inside the aircraft, police said. A handwritten message on a piece of tissue paper reading “Plane mein bomb” (bomb in the plane) was found in one of the toilets, prompting security agencies to swing into action.

As per a statement issue by IndiGo, the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow after a security threat was found onboard flight 6E 6650. According to ACP Rajneesh Verma, a message was found on a piece of tissue paper in the toilet of the Bagdogra-bound flight stating that there was a bomb on board.

Passengers safely evacuated

"The flight had 238 passengers, along with the pilots and crew. The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched," the ACP was quoted as saying.

All the passengers were safely evacuated and security checks are underway, the airline said in a statement. "Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks," the statement read.

The Air Traffic control (ATC) had received information around 8.45 am about a bomb threat on the flight, according to officials. After a safe landing, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, according to the protocols.