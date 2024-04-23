After Patanjali, SC turns its ire on IMA for endorsing 'expensive, unnecessary' drugs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 23) turned its ire on the Indian Medical Association (IMA) pulling it up for the way its member doctors endorse “expensive and unnecessary” allopathic medicines.

The apex court made the observation while hearing a case against Patanjali Ayurved of Baba Ramdev over the misleading advertisements it had put out.

Poser to IMA

"Your doctors are also endorsing medicines in the allopathic field. If that's happening, why should we not turn the beam at you?” the bench asked the IMA.

The Supreme Court told the IMA to put its house in order regarding such alleged "unethical acts" while prescribing medicines to patients.

"There are several complaints with regard to alleged unethical conduct of IMA," the court said.

Licensing authorities

The court observed that FMCG companies were taking the public for a ride by publishing advertisements of products that affect the health of babies, school-going children and senior citizens.

The court has asked licensing authorities of all states and Union Territories to be impleaded as parties in the case.

Misleading ads

The Supreme Court has directed central ministries to file affidavits regarding action taken by them over misleading advertisements over the past three years.

"Now we are looking at everything... We are looking at children, babies, women and no one can be taken for a ride," the court added.

The court also told the Central government to wake up over the wrongdoing by companies and doctors.

Patanjali case



The IMA had moved the court against Patanjali Ayurved for publishing advertisements about its medicinal products claiming to cure diseases or ailments and running a smear campaign against modern medicine.

The court was hearing the contempt case against Baba Ramdev and his aide Acharya Balkrishna for continuing to publish misleading advertisements.

On Tuesday, Patanjali told the court it had published its apology in over 60 newspapers.