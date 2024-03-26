After Germany, US asks India to conduct fair, speedy trial for Kejriwal: Report

After Germany, the United States government is monitoring reports of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and the subsequent drama. According to an NDTV report, quoting Reuters, the US has reportedly asked India to ensure "a fair, transparent, and timely legal process" for the jailed Delhi Chief Minister.

India has not yet reacted to the US' latest remarks.

The US' response comes days after Germany said Kejriwal "is entitled to a fair and impartial trial.



"We assume and expect that standards relating to independence of judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case," a German government spokesperson said last week, referring to the arrest of Kejriwal.

Reacting strongly, India summoned the German envoy, and called "it interference in country's internal affairs".