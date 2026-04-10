Somnath Bharti on Raghav Chadha row: 'If your blood doesn't boil, it's not courage'

“If your blood does not boil at injustice… then it is not courage,” said Somnath Bharti, defending the Aam Aadmi Party’s position, amid the escalating internal rift involving party member and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha.

The controversy follows changes in Rajya Sabha leadership and a series of public exchanges within the party. The Federal spoke to Somnath Bharti, lawyer and former Member of the Delhi legislative assembly, on the developments, allegations, and the party’s stance.

How do you view the action taken against Raghav Chadha and the internal rift within the party?

No, see it’s not that big a thing in fact. It was not that big an action also. It’s very simple. Earlier, N D Gupta ji was our deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Now after him, we have appointed Ashok Mittal ji. So, it’s a continuity. It’s nothing serious. But since he has given videos etc., that’s why people had to speak up.

Our party is not like traditional parties. It has come out of a movement—the Anna Andolan. We are determined to bring honest politics, quality education, healthcare, water, electricity, and solve people’s problems. That is our core ideology.

Also read: Raghav Chadha’s ‘interesting’ hint sparks buzz: Is a Gen-Z party on the cards?

We do not fear anything. You cannot make us bow down by showing fear. They tried CBI, ED, everything to dismantle our government, but we did not bow down. Arvind Kejriwal ji even went to jail.

You have suggested that Raghav Chadha remained silent during critical moments. What do you mean by that?

For one and a half years, Raghav has not spoken a word against the wrong policies of Mr Modi. He was a good guy in the beginning, but not anymore.

In good times, remaining good is not courage. In bad times, standing firm is courage. When Kejriwal ji was arrested, he went abroad, saying it was for eye treatment. Maybe it was true, but he could have issued a statement.

When my leader is arrested in the middle of the night, my blood boils. I was on the road, Sanjay Singh ji was on the road, everyone was protesting. Even after discharge by the court, he did not speak a word condemning it. If your blood does not boil even then, it is not courage.

Raghav Chadha has denied allegations and said he raised issues concerning the common man. How do you respond?

He is being naive. When I go to war, I go to fight. Raising issues is good, but when the time comes to stand with your leader, where are you?

Also read: Raghav Chadha faces fresh heat from AAP over ‘deleted anti-BJP posts’

We sent you to the Rajya Sabha to speak when the country is in trouble. Democracy is being affected. Voting rights of lakhs of people are being taken away. These are the issues to raise. If you speak about trivial things instead of fundamental issues, it shows what is happening within you.

Did party leaders attempt to reach out to him during this period?

I think my party must have spoken. But he is now in a different league altogether. Look at me. Whether I become minister again or not does not matter. Loyalty matters. If loyalty changes based on position, then you are not worth it.

Arvind Kejriwal trusted a newcomer with responsibility. What did he give in return? This damages the trust factor of politics.

Is the party restricting what MPs can or cannot raise in Parliament?

No, nobody stopped him from raising issues. That is incorrect. This is media interpretation.

Also read: Raghav Chadha rebuts AAP's charges, says focus is ‘impact, not ruckus’

But the party has limited time in Parliament. That time must be prioritised. Anyone can raise issues, but priority matters.

Why has the party not sought disqualification under the anti-defection law?

That is for the party to decide. But I will say this—anyone who is scared of Narendra Modi should leave the party. Either you walk on the path of truth or you don’t. Those who do not have the courage should leave.

Is there concern that this could trigger wider dissent within the party?

No, there is no such concern. The principle is simple—walk on the path of truth. If you cannot, then leave.

This is not about one person. It is about the philosophy of trust and honesty in politics.

There are allegations that AAP now faces an image problem after corruption charges and electoral setbacks. How do you respond?

Did you read the 598-page discharge order? It clearly says there is no material even to start a trial. It was a completely cooked-up case.

The country understands this now. There is no image problem. In the beginning, we were small, so we were not attacked. But after winning Delhi multiple times and Punjab, both BJP and Congress want to stop us.

How do you explain leaders leaving the party and joining BJP?

Our politics has no middlemen. Anyone can walk into my office anytime. This openness is not there in BJP or Congress.

This change in politics—education, healthcare, basic services—is what troubles them. That is why they target us.

What is your view on governance issues and national priorities?

Over one lakh government schools have been closed in India. At the same time, liquor outlets are increasing.

Without quality education and healthcare for all, the country cannot become a global leader. You cannot build a nation by neglecting these fundamentals.

As a lawyer, how do you see the legal developments in the cases involving Arvind Kejriwal?

Kejriwal ji has a different thought process. A lawyer may not say everything he wants to say. That is why he is arguing himself.

Also read: ‘Silenced, not defeated’: Chadha slams AAP, party accuses him of ‘soft PR’

Trial court judgments are challenged in higher courts. Ultimately, the Supreme Court granted him bail. There have been instances where court processes raise questions. Cases have been built without evidence.

Even the court observed lack of material. The country understands this now.

Is the party worried about future electoral prospects given ongoing legal battles?

There is no cult of Arvind Kejriwal. There is respect for his honesty. Those 598 pages of the judgment cannot be undone. Not a single rupee was found. Cases were built artificially.

The country understands. People in Delhi still want Kejriwal back. That is the ground reality.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.