‘Interesting thought’: Raghav Chadha reacts to post urging him to launch own party

Disgruntled AAP MP Raghav Chadha is yet to announce his next course of action ever since being ousted by the party from the post of its Deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Although so far he has not said anything about leaving the party or joining another one, Chadha made a cryptic comment on Instagram as he shared a reel of another user who argued that he should form a party of his own instead of joining some other party.

Cryptic Instagram comment

Chadha described it as an “interesting thought” while sharing the post. The user, called Rihan, who goes by the username ‘seedhathok’ argued that Chadha should form a party of his own with which he could garner more public support rather than joining some other party where he might be subjected to hatred.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha faces fresh heat from AAP over ‘deleted anti-BJP posts’

“Right now, many people feel that Raghav Chadha should launch his own political party, whether it is called a Gen-Z party or any other name he prefers,” said the user.

“However, if he joins another party, he may not receive the same level of support he currently enjoys and could even face some backlash. That is why forming his own party could be a better choice, as he would likely gain strong youth support and secure a decisive victory,” he added.

Removal from Rajya Sabha role

More than a week ago, the AAP removed Raghav Chadha from his role as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, appointing Ashok Kumar Mittal as his replacement in the Upper House. Around the same time, Chadha was reportedly denied opportunities to speak in Parliament under the party’s allotted quota, even as his speeches on issues affecting the middle class were gaining traction online.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha rebuts AAP's charges, says focus is ‘impact, not ruckus’

The party, however, accused Chadha of adopting a lenient stance towards the BJP and of using parliamentary time to highlight concerns such as food prices at airports.

Impeachment row and internal rift

Tensions also surfaced over an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged Chadha declined to sign it, while Atishi questioned him sharply, asking “Why are you so afraid of the BJP? Why are you afraid of questioning PM Narendra Modi?", as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Also Read: ‘Silenced, not defeated’: Chadha slams AAP, party accuses him of ‘soft PR’

“Have you ever questioned the attack on democracy? Have you ever questioned voter deletion, or wrongly-made votes?” she added.

Party leaders also flagged Chadha’s absence during Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED, a period marked by widespread protests.

Chadha responds, shares book post

Responding to the criticism, Chadha said he was being “silenced” by the party. He also said, “Whenever I get the chance to speak in Parliament, I raise public's issues… but is it a crime or a mistake to do so?"

Earlier this week, Chadha shared a reflective post featuring The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, writing, “Somebody gifted me a book this week... I turned to chapter 1 – ‘Never outshine the master’. Some books arrive exactly when they are meant to.”