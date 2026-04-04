Raghav Chadha rebuts AAP's charges, says focus is ‘impact, not ruckus’

Disgruntled Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday (April 4) issued a point-by-point rebuttal of the allegations brought against him by his party, dubbing them as “white lies” and accusing the AAP of launching a “coordinated campaign” against him, adding that he goes to the Parliament to make an impact and not to create ruckus.

Chadha, in a video statement posted on X, said that AAP has made three allegations against him based on which it has prevented him from speaking in the Parliament.

Walkout claim challenged

Elaborating further, Chadha said that the first allegation made against him by the AAP was that when the Opposition stages a walkout in the Parliament, he remains in his seat.

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Chadha dubbed the claim a “white lie” and challenged the party to cite an instance, adding that they could check the CTTV footage to find out the truth.

“First allegation is that when the Opposition stages a walkout in the Parliament, Raghav Chadha does not walk out but remains in his seat. This is a white lie. I challenge them to show one instance when the Opposition walked out, and I did not go out with them. There are CCTV cameras everywhere in the Parliament. Check the footage and the truth will come out,” said Chadha.

Impeachment motion dispute

Refuting another allegation that he refused to sign a motion related to the Chief Election Commissioner, Chadha said no party leader had asked him, either formally or informally, to sign it. He added that several other MPs from his party had also not signed the motion.

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“The second allegation is that Raghav Chadha refused to sign the impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner. This is the second white lie. Neither did any AAP leader ask me to sign the motion, neither formally nor informally,” he said.

“AAP has 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, out of whom six to seven MPs did not sign the motion. So, how am I at fault? Why am I the only one being blamed? And for this motion, 50 signatures are required in the Rajya Sabha. Then why the ruckus?” added Chadha.

‘Focus on people’s issues’

The MP said his focus in Parliament has been on raising public issues such as GST, income tax, air pollution in Delhi, water concerns in Punjab, public healthcare, education, railway passenger issues, menstrual health, unemployment and inflation.

Chadha said that he goes to Parliament to "create impact, not ruckus" as it runs on taxpayers' money and it is his responsibility to highlight their concerns. "Every lie will be exposed," he said. (With agency inputs)