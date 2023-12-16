AAP names Raghav Chadha as its leader in Rajya Sabha
Chadha is one of the youngest members of Rajya Sabha; with 10 members, AAP is the fourth largest group in the Upper House after BJP, Congress and Trinamool.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha in place of the now jailed Sanjay Singh.
Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case.
Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed to PTI that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding Chadha.
The letter is with the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.
(With agency inputs)
