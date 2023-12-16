AAP names Raghav Chadha as its leader in Rajya Sabha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha in place of the now jailed Sanjay Singh.

Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case.



Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed to PTI that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding Chadha.

The letter is with the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.

(With agency inputs)