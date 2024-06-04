AAP holds a training session for its counting agents

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducted a training session for its counting agents at the party headquarters here on Monday, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections.

The session was held by AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, with the party Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti in attendance, said an official statement.

Pathak said, "We have told all the counting agents that they have to reach their respective counting centres by 6 am. No agent should leave the counting centre until every single vote is counted. If the counting agent has any kind of doubt during the counting of votes, he has to immediately register his complaint with the Returning Officer.

"The counting agent must match the number of each EVM machine and the time of opening the machine. They have to keep a close eye on the counting of each vote," he said.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP further said that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, the postal ballots will be counted first.

"If there is an attempt to count the postal ballots later, you have to immediately register your objection and insist on counting the postal ballots first. Every EVM machine has to be checked properly.

"The agent also has to check whether the seal of the ballot unit box has been tampered with. It also has to be checked whether its number and data match the sheet or not. The date of voting and the date of counting have to be checked in the EVM machine and it has to be written in your sheet," he added. PTI

