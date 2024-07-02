A first: Modi's voice gets drowned in Opposition unison

The stage is set for a direct confrontation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha as both leaders are unwilling to step back.

If the developments in the first Parliament session after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are any indication, then it seems like there will be no compromise between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and members of the Congress-led INDIA alliance in the next five years. The divide between the two sides has reached a point of no return, and there is very little scope for reaching an understanding.

The diminished strength of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was visible on the floor of Lok Sabha on Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously heckled by the Congress-led INDIA alliance members during his over 135-minute-long speech in the Lok Sabha. This is the first time that PM Modi has faced the ire of a united Opposition.



Bitter tussle

The bitter political tussle between the BJP and Congress, which was visible during the Lok Sabha elections, came to the fore in Parliament on Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in favor of the speech of President Draupadi Murmu.

With the increase in the numerical strength of the Opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party, PM Modi faced opposition ire for the first time. As the heckling continued without a break, PM Modi asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take severe action against Opposition members.

“The problem with the BJP is that it did not anticipate the plans of the Opposition and the increase in MPs from parties such as Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party. It was clear that the BJP did not have a plan against the Opposition whereas INDIA members were well prepared to counter PM Modi. It was evident for more than two hours that BJP had no response against the numerical strength of Opposition,” Abhay Dubey, author and professor at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) told The Federal.

Ball in govt's court

Though Om Birla recently won the election and became Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive term, he could not control the Opposition parties and looked helpless in front of the belligerent Opposition.

To make things worse, the BJP is in power, and according to the norms of the Parliament, it is the responsibility of the union government to run the house. While the opposition has made it clear that it has the numbers to heckle the Prime Minister, the ball is in the BJP's court on how to deal with the situation in the Lok Sabha for the next five years.

“The BJP needs to sit back and recalibrate the situation because it is the Centre under PM Modi responsible for running the house. The Opposition can choose to help the government, but it is not bound to do so. It is the government that has to make the effort and the Opposition has given clear signals that the political situation in the country has changed,” Dubey further said.

Missed opportunity



The over two-hour-long speech of Prime Minister mainly focused on the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi. The Centre could have used this opportunity to give a clear economic roadmap of what it wants to do in the next five years.

Although PM spoke about crucial issues like NEET exams, paper leaks, and the Agniveer scheme, a definite plan of action by the union government on these issues could have helped the BJP reach beyond its own voter base.