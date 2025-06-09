3 Indian breakfast dishes make it to TasteAtlas top 50; 4 more in top 100

TasteAtlas’ top 50 best breakfasts in the world include three Indian favourites — Misal, Paratha, and Chole Bhature.

While the Maharashtrian favourite of Misal claims the 18th spot, Paratha (pan-Indian) is placed in the 23rd position, while Delhi delight Chole Bhature is in 32nd.

The top-100 list features a few more Indian breakfasts — Nihari in 55th place, Misal Pav (yes, once again) in 57th, Shrikhand in 60th, and Palak Paneer in 95th.

The top three spots on the popular food and travel guide’s June 2025 breakfast rankings have been taken up by the Turkish Kahvalti, a lavish pre-coffee meal, Serbia’s Komplet Lipinja, a flatbread coated with cream and topped with an egg, and Libya’s Sfinz, a fried pastry.