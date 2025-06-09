3 Indian breakfast dishes make it to TasteAtlas top 50; 4 more in top 100
The top three spots on the June 2025 breakfast rankings have been taken up by the Turkish Kahvalti, Serbia’s Komplet Lipinja, and Libya’s Sfinz
TasteAtlas’ top 50 best breakfasts in the world include three Indian favourites — Misal, Paratha, and Chole Bhature.
While the Maharashtrian favourite of Misal claims the 18th spot, Paratha (pan-Indian) is placed in the 23rd position, while Delhi delight Chole Bhature is in 32nd.
The top-100 list features a few more Indian breakfasts — Nihari in 55th place, Misal Pav (yes, once again) in 57th, Shrikhand in 60th, and Palak Paneer in 95th.
The top three spots on the popular food and travel guide’s June 2025 breakfast rankings have been taken up by the Turkish Kahvalti, a lavish pre-coffee meal, Serbia’s Komplet Lipinja, a flatbread coated with cream and topped with an egg, and Libya’s Sfinz, a fried pastry.
Food for thought
TasteAtlas defines a typical Misal to be a combination of curd, moth bean or pea curry, gravy, spiced potatoes, garnished with onions, coriander, and tomatoes. “It is mandatory for a true misal to be spicy, while the base needs to be crunchy. Visually, it should look like a work of art, with lots of colors,” it says.
Interestingly, Misal Pav also features later in the list separately — in the 57th position.
As for paratha, TasteAtlas gives an interesting etymology. “The name comes from a combination of words parat and atta (flour), referring to the cooked, layered dough,” it says.
“Although the flatbread originated in Peshawar, Pakistan, it has spread throughout India where it can be found at numerous street stands and roadside eateries. The southern Indian version is called parotta. Another way of eating paratha is to roll it into a pipe and dip it into tea,” goes the description.