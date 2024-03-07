Indian filter coffee grabs second rank among world's top 38 coffees

Many people can’t think of beginning their day without a cup of coffee. India is among the top 20 markets globally in terms of the coffee business, which has been growing in double digits.

There’s no denying how much we love this caffeinated brew, but given the wide variety of coffees available everyone has their favourites. As per the TasteAtlas list of the 'Top 38 coffees in the world', India’s favourite is right up there in the list. ‘Cuban Espresso’ tops the list, followed by ‘South Indian Coffee’ at the second rank.



The ‘Cuban Espresso’ comprises of a sweetened espresso shot prepared using dark roast coffee and sugar. The sugar is added while the coffee is being brewed. It is brewed in either a stovetop espresso maker or in an electric espresso machine. The preparation style also results in a light-brown foam on top of the coffee

Indian filter coffee is brewed using a simple and effective Indian coffee filter machine. This machine is made of stainless steel and consists of two chambers-the upper one with a perforated bottom used to hold ground coffee and the bottom chamber in which the brewed coffee is slowly dripped. This coffee preparation is widely popular in South India.



This brewing technique results in a richly-flavoured, full-bodied coffee that is usually mixed with milk and sweetened with sugar. It is traditionally served in a tumbler with an accompanying saucer. Sometimes, the combination of coffee and warm milk is continuously poured from one vessel to another until it is aerated and becomes frothy.



Here goes the list of top 10 coffees in the world, as ranked by TasteAtlas:



1. Cuban Espresso (Cuba)

2. South Indian Coffee (India)

3. Espresso freddo (Greece)

4. Freddo cappuccino (Greece)

5. Cappuccino (Italy)

6. Turkish Coffee (Turkiye)

7. Ristretto (Italy)

8. Frappe (Greece)

9. Eiskaffee (Germany)

10. Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Vietnam)