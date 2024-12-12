Butter Chicken, Hyderabadi Biryani among Top 100 dishes across the world

India’s famous Butter Chicken, Hyderabadi Biryani, Chicken 65 and Keema have been ranked among the 100 best dishes across the world by TasteAtlas.

Announcing the ‘Word Food Awards: 100 Best Dishes in the World to Eat in 2025’, TasteAtlas has placed Indian cuisine in the 12th spot.

Butter Chicken most-loved Indian grub

While Butter Chicken aka Murg Makhani has been ranked in the 29th place, Hyderabadi Biriyani has bagged the 31st spot. South India’s deep-fried appetiser Chicken 65 has earned the 97th spot while Keema has come 100.

While both Butter Chicken and Hyderabadi Biriyani have earned 4.52 stars out of 5 from culinary aficionados across the world, Chicken 65 and Keema have got 4.44 stars each.

The food guide has also mentioned Indian dishes like Amritsari Kulcha and Butter Garlic Naan in the awards.

Colombian dish comes first

Lechona, a Colombian dish in which a roasted pig is stuffed with a filling of yellow peas, green onion, and spices and baked in an outdoor over, has come first.

Naples’ Neapolitan pizza, Brazil’s Picanha, Algeria’s Rechta, Thailand’s Phanaeng Curry, Argentina’s Asado, Turkey’s Cokertme Kebab, Indonesia’s Rawon, Turkey’s Cag Kebab, and Ethiopia’s Tibs have been ranked from second to 10th respectively.