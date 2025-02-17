‘Risk to national security’: BJP attacks Cong over USAID, Rahul’s ‘China link’

Buoyed by the recent successes in assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an all-out attack on its main Opposition Congress, accusing it of undermining national interest by involving foreign powers in the election process and also being involved with China.

Double attack

In a two-pronged strategy, the ruling party first accused the Congress of allowing external interference in India’s electoral process based on the media report that USAID, which provides aid globally, budgeted US$ 21 million for voter turnout in India in 2012.

In a simultaneous attack, the BJP has accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of signing an MoU with the Chinese Communist Party and of dining with the Chinese ambassador during the Doklam standoff between India and China.

“There is a need to investigate these allegations and Rahul Gandhi must come out and clarify his position. The Congress has deep-rooted connections with foreign entities that pose a serious threat to national security. The allegations of receiving money for India’s electoral process must get investigated,” RP Singh, national spokesperson of the BJP, told The Federal.

Ex-CEC rubbishes claim

Although former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi has categorically denied the allegation that millions of dollars were given to the Election Commission by a US agency for increasing voter turnout in India, the BJP has demanded that investigations should be carried out and the alleged MoUs must be checked by investigating agencies.

“The report in a section of media about an MoU by ECI in 2012 when I was CEC, for funding of certain million dollars by a US agency for raising voter turnout in India does not have an iota of fact…There was no financing or even promise of finance involved in MoU, forget X or Y amount. The MoU in fact made it clear in black and white that there would be no financial and legal obligation of any kind on either side,” Quraishi posted on X.

China ‘link’

Regarding the other accusation, the BJP has demanded that Rahul clarify his stand and the decision of his party.

“On behalf of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi signed an MoU with the Chinese Communist Party, and during the Doklam standoff, Rahul Gandhi was dining with the Chinese Ambassador. Rahul Gandhi must check his priorities and clarify his position. The Congress has deep-rooted foreign connections, which pose a serious threat to the national security of India,” Singh claimed.

Concerted effort

Political analysts believe there was a concerted effort by the BJP leadership to portray that Rahul and the Congress are no good for the country and may pose a “security threat”.

“Even if there is a small chance to corner the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, the BJP will go ahead and do it because the party wants to portray a picture that Rahul is not good for the country. This is a political battle between the Congress and the BJP that will continue. The BJP will use every opportunity to question and corner both Rahul, as he is the LoP, and the Congress, because it is the biggest opposition party. With these allegations, the BJP will also try to undermine the INDIA bloc,” Yatindra Singh Sisodia, professor and Director at Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research, Ujjain, told The Federal.