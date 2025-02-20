'I guess Biden govt was trying to get somebody else elected in India': Trump

Addressing the FII Priority Summit in Miami, Trump said, "... Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government... This is a total breakthrough..."

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (February 19) questioned whether the previous Joe Biden administration was “trying to get somebody else elected” in India while defending DOGE’s decision to stop the $21 million grant to India that was meant to “increase voter turnout”.

The Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency announced its decision to cut $723 million in foreign aid funding through United States Agency for International Development (USAID). This is part of its aim to drastically reduce US federal government spending.

The $723 million funding included $21 million to India and $29 million to Bangladesh.

‘They have a lot more money’

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (February 18), Trump had raised the question why India was getting the funds when its economic situation and trade policies did not warrant it.

“Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest-taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high,” said the US President.

“I have a lot respect for India and their prime minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout?” asked Trump.

A few days after taking office again as US president, Trump ordered an almost total freeze on all foreign aid. Elon Musk also announced the government’s intention to shut down USAID, which has over the years spent billions in improving development, health, education, and humanitarian programmes across the world, especially in less-developed nations.