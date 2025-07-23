Doha-bound AI Express flight returns to Calicut due to technical fault

An Air India Express flight bound to Doha from Calicut International Airport on Wednesday (July 23) returned a couple of hours after take-off due to a technical fault, airport officials said.

An airport official said that flight IX 375 with 188 persons, including the pilots and crew, took off from Calicut at around 9:07 am. However, it returned to the same airport two hours later at 11:12 am.

"There was some technical issue in the aircraft's cabin AC. It was not an emergency landing," the official said.

Also Read: IndiGo's Delhi-Imphal flight returns due to snag

Technical error

The passengers have been deboarded, he said, and added that either the technical issue would be rectified or another aircraft would be arranged for the travellers to resume their journey.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that it was a "precautionary landing" due to a technical error, and an alternative flight would be arranged for the passengers by 1.30 pm.

"Till then all arrangements, like food and water, have been made for the passengers at the airport," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)