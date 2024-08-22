RG Kar case hearing LIVE: SC asks doctors to resume work, assures of no adverse action

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the investigation into the rape and murder of the woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, submitted its status report on the probe to the Supreme Court today (August 22).

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.

Healthcare services remain affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal, as junior doctors continue their cease-work for the 14th consecutive day to protest against the incident.

The agitating doctors have continued their stir even though the state government transferred three officials of the RG Kar hospital and cancelled the posting of the hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CNMC).

“Our agitation will continue as only part of our demands have been met. We have the main demand for the justice of our sister yet to be fulfilled. We will wait and see today’s development at the Supreme Court and decide after that,” one of the agitating doctors told news agency PTI.

“We will hold a meeting after seeing the development today at the Supreme Court and then decide on the cease-work issue,” one of the agitating doctors said.

Follow our Live updates below: