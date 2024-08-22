RG Kar case hearing LIVE: SC asks doctors to resume work, assures of no adverse action
Junior doctors continue stir despite state government transferring three RG Kar officials and cancelling posting of former principal Sandip Ghosh to CNMCH
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the investigation into the rape and murder of the woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, submitted its status report on the probe to the Supreme Court today (August 22).
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.
Healthcare services remain affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal, as junior doctors continue their cease-work for the 14th consecutive day to protest against the incident.
The agitating doctors have continued their stir even though the state government transferred three officials of the RG Kar hospital and cancelled the posting of the hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CNMC).
“Our agitation will continue as only part of our demands have been met. We have the main demand for the justice of our sister yet to be fulfilled. We will wait and see today’s development at the Supreme Court and decide after that,” one of the agitating doctors told news agency PTI.
“We will hold a meeting after seeing the development today at the Supreme Court and then decide on the cease-work issue,” one of the agitating doctors said.
Live Updates
- 22 Aug 2024 6:50 AM GMT
"Never seen such procedure": SC slams state
Justice Pardiwala: "The entire procedure followed by your state is something which I have not come across in the 30 years of my career....the first thing, is it true that the UD was recorded at 10.30 hours? Second, who is this Assistant Superintendent Non-Medical? Her conduct is also very doubtful, why did she act in this manner?"
- 22 Aug 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Court questions state over filing of case diaryJustice Misra: Autopsy was conducted in the evening hours of (August) 9th, the GD entry of unnatural death recorded at 11.30 at night..."Sibal: "Allow me to place timeline minute by minute."Justice Pardiwala: "When was PMR done?"Sibal: "6.10-7.10 pm."Justice Pardiwala: "When you start performing the post-mortem, it means that it's a case of unnatural death, UD 861/24 was registered at 23.20 hours, 9th August the GD entry and FIR recorded at 11.45 pm, is this true?"Justice Pardiwala: "This is very surprising, post-mortem precedes registration of the UD!"Justice Pardiwala: "UD 861/24 was registered at what hours?"Sibal: "1.46 hours."Justice Pardiwala: "From where do you get this?"
Justice Pardiwala: "Next time during hearings please keep a responsible police officers."
- 22 Aug 2024 6:30 AM GMT
SG claims cover-upSG: "We entered the investigation on the 5th day, everything was altered."Sibal: "Everything is videographed, not altered."SG: "The senior doctors, colleagues of the victim asked for a videography. That means even they felt there was a cover-up."
- 22 Aug 2024 6:22 AM GMT
CJI seeks medical report of injury of accusedCJI: "Where is the medical report of the injury of the accused?"Sibal: "It's part of the case diary."
- 22 Aug 2024 6:17 AM GMT
SG submits CBI status report
SC Bench going through status report submitted by CBI.
- 22 Aug 2024 6:13 AM GMT
CCTV cameras not installedCounsel submits that former principal of RG Kar Medical College did not install CCTV cameras worth Rs 14 lakh and that had the CCTV been there, the incident could have been tracked. Counsel adds that the Kolkata Police SIT constituted has only officials under the control of the WB government.
- 22 Aug 2024 6:09 AM GMT
Portal for NTF needed: CJICJI: "Point taken, there should be portal for the NTF where anonymous suggestions be given."
- 22 Aug 2024 6:07 AM GMT
On 48-hour dutyCounsel: "The duty (of resident doctors) is almost 48 hours. Then you are neither in a physical nor mental state to resist if somebody teasing you, I am not even going on to serious crimes."CJI: "Your point is perfectly well taken; we will add this to our order today."SG: "All doctors in the NTF have passed through the same phase; they all know the problem."
- 22 Aug 2024 5:59 AM GMT
NTF will hear all representatives: CJICJI on counsels' plea that resident doctors should be part of National Task Force: "Please assure the resident doctors that they will be heard by the NTF. If we ask representatives to be part of the NTF, it becomes impossible to work. There are very senior women doctor in the NTF, they have worked for a very long time in health care. Committee will ensure it will hear all representatives, we will reiterate that in our order. ...we will make a statement that resident doctors will be heard"
- 22 Aug 2024 5:55 AM GMT
CJI asks doctors to return to work againCJI asks doctors to return to work again. "We will pass some general order, please rest assured that once doctors resume duties, we will prevail upon the authorities to not take adverse actions. How will public administrative structure run if they don't resume work?" he says.