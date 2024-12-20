LIVE | FIR against Rahul; LS Speaker bans protests at Parliament gates
2 BJP MPs in ICU after suffering head injuries in NDA-Opposition face-off in Parliament premises on Thursday; Rahul rejects BJP charges that he pushed MP
After political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday (December 20) banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, PTI said, quoting sources.
"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," sources told PTI.
The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties on the alleged insults to BR Ambedkar, which soon turned into jostling and scuffles leaving two MPs injured and a woman MP claiming intimidation by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Watch| Chaos, scuffle and blood: As ugly as it can get in Parliament
Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul under various sections after BJP leaders filed a police complaint. A police officer said that all sections in the FIR are bailable except Section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The Congress too has filed a complaint with police alleging BJP MPs of misbehaving with its chief Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul.
Protest turns violent
The hullaballoo began in the morning when both BJP and opposition MPs marched towards each other over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Ambedkar. As the two groups came closer, tempers and voices rose, soon resulting in a melee.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was pushed so violently that he lost his balance and sat down. “Now they are the ones who are accusing us of shoving them,” the 82-year-old said.
However, the more apparent injuries were sustained by BJP’s Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, 69, who had to get stitches in the temple. His colleague Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the head.
BJP MPs threatened me: Rahul
The Congress vehemently denied the charges. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Rahul and the others were protesting peacefully, but were prevented from entering Parliament by BJP MPs carrying “sticks”.
The BJP MPs were seen carrying placards pinned to sticks.
Also read: Parliament scuffle: Who are MPs Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput, Phangnon Konyak? “BJP MPs stopped, threatened and intimidated me,” Rahul said.
The Congress also filed a complaint against the BJP in the Parliament House police station.
BJP MP from Vadodara Hemang Joshi, accompanied by Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, also visited the police station and filed a police complaint against Rahul for “attempt to murder, physical assault and incitement”.
Live Updates
- 20 Dec 2024 9:19 AM IST
INDIA Bloc MPs to stage protest today
INDIA Bloc MPs will be taking out a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament at 10 am on Friday, demanding the resignation of Amit Shah.
The decision to march from Vijay Chowk comes after Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla barred protests at or around the main entry gates of Parliament building.
- 20 Dec 2024 9:08 AM IST
BJYM holds anti-Congress protests in Jammu, burns Rahul Gandhi's effigy
In a counterattack on the Congress for raising objections to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday evening staged protests against the party and burned an effigy of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of insulting Ambedkar.
Scores of BJP youth workers gathered for a demonstration, raising slogans against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The protest culminated with the burning of Gandhi's effigy.
"It was the Congress that always insulted Ambedkar ji. Now they are trying to attack the home minister to cover up their own injustices against the great leader," Jammu and Kashmir BJYM president Arun Prabhat told reporters.
Police intervened to prevent the protestors from marching toward the Congress headquarters. Some Congress workers, carrying party flags, came out of the office and countered the BJP protestors.
The Congress condemned the protests by BJP activists near its headquarters.
Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Tara Chand intervened during the protests, urging Congress workers to avoid confrontation.
- 20 Dec 2024 8:38 AM IST
Parliamentary panel on ONOE bills to have 39 members
The government has moved to increase the strength of the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinise the two bills proposing simultaneous elections from 31 MPs to 39, giving representation to more parties.
The list of Lok Sabha MPs proposed by the government now includes one member each from the Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), besides two more members of the BJP and one more of the Samajwadi party.
The list of business for the House for Friday includes a motion from Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to refer the two bills to a joint committee, including 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.
The new Lok Sabha MPs proposed to be part of the committee are Baijayant Panda and Sanjay Jaiswal from the BJP, the SP's Chhotelal, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anil Desai, LJP's Shambhavi and the CPI(M)'s K Radhakrishnan.
The committee will scrutinise the two "one nation one election" (ONOE) bills, including one for amending the Constitution.
Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary, besides Bhartruhari Mahtab from the BJP, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress are among the Lok Sabha members proposed for the panel.
Among the Lok Sabha members, 17 are from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, including 12 from the BJP.
- 20 Dec 2024 8:13 AM IST
Assam CM asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise to Nagaland MP
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak as his alleged behaviour towards her has hurt the sentiments of the people of North East.
Konyak alleged in the Rajya Sabha that Gandhi shouted at her after coming in "close proximity" that made her feel uncomfortable during a demonstration outside the Parliament's Makar Dwar.
''The people of North East are hurt and angry with Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour towards our MP from Nagaland. He must immediately apologise to her for this,'' the CM said at a press briefing after the cabinet meeting held here.
Sarma said that he is appealing to Gandhi now to apologise, but if he does not do so immediately, "we will have to force him to do so in our own way''.
- 20 Dec 2024 8:12 AM IST
Amit Shah remarks about Ambedkar: Congress protest march in Thiruvananthapuram
The opposition Congress in Kerala on Thursday held a protest march to the office of the Accountant General (AG) in the Kerala capital against Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks allegedly slighting B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.
The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) led the protest march and also burned an effigy of Shah.
They were protesting against Shah who on Tuesday evening had said in the Rajya Sabha that Congress leaders would have got a place in heaven had they chanted the name of God rather than following the fashion of repeating Ambedkar's name.
- 20 Dec 2024 8:11 AM IST
Rahul likely to be called for questioning: Police
A Delhi Police officer said the FIR was registered against Rahul under sections 115 (voluntary causing hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS at the Parliament Street Police station.
The officer said that police are likely to call Rahul for questioning in connection with the case and will request the Lok Sabha Secretariat to provide the CCTV footage of the area where the alleged incident happened.
Both sides also complained to the respective Chairs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha against each other.