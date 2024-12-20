LIVE | FIR against Rahul; LS Speaker bans protests at Parliament gates

After political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday (December 20) banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament, PTI said, quoting sources.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," sources told PTI.

The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties on the alleged insults to BR Ambedkar, which soon turned into jostling and scuffles leaving two MPs injured and a woman MP claiming intimidation by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Watch| Chaos, scuffle and blood: As ugly as it can get in Parliament

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul under various sections after BJP leaders filed a police complaint. A police officer said that all sections in the FIR are bailable except Section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Congress too has filed a complaint with police alleging BJP MPs of misbehaving with its chief Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul.

Protest turns violent

The hullaballoo began in the morning when both BJP and opposition MPs marched towards each other over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Ambedkar. As the two groups came closer, tempers and voices rose, soon resulting in a melee.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was pushed so violently that he lost his balance and sat down. “Now they are the ones who are accusing us of shoving them,” the 82-year-old said.

However, the more apparent injuries were sustained by BJP’s Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, 69, who had to get stitches in the temple. His colleague Mukesh Rajput was also injured in the head.

BJP MPs threatened me: Rahul

The Congress vehemently denied the charges. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Rahul and the others were protesting peacefully, but were prevented from entering Parliament by BJP MPs carrying “sticks”.

The BJP MPs were seen carrying placards pinned to sticks.

Also read: Parliament scuffle: Who are MPs Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput, Phangnon Konyak? “BJP MPs stopped, threatened and intimidated me,” Rahul said.

The Congress also filed a complaint against the BJP in the Parliament House police station.

BJP MP from Vadodara Hemang Joshi, accompanied by Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, also visited the police station and filed a police complaint against Rahul for “attempt to murder, physical assault and incitement”.

