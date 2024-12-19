Parliament LIVE | BJP-Opposition slug it out over Shah’s Ambedkar remarks

The pandemonium that broke out in Parliament on Wednesday (December 18) over Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar, is expected to continue on Thursday (December 19) with the Opposition dead set on its demand for nothing short of an apology from the BJP leader.

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and K Suresh on Thursday gave Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the statements made by Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Congress distorted my comments: Shah

While the Opposition launched an all-out attack on Shah on Wednesday, demanding his sacking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders rallied to his defence and said he has exposed Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stand.

Opposition parties have alleged that Shah’s remarks had insulted Ambedkar. Shah said that the Congress had distorted his comments under a malicious campaign after the discussion on the Constitution "established" that the opposition party was against Ambedkar and reservation. The BJP has also accused the Congress of sharing edited videos of Shah’s speech.



The Congress claims that social media platform X has issued notices to some of its leaders for sharing clips of Shah on their handles.

Modi’s dig at Congress

Prime Minister Modi hit out at the Congress, saying its "rotten ecosystem" and "malicious lies" cannot hide its misdeeds and said the home minister had exposed the opposition party's "dark history of insulting" Ambedkar.

"They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics. Sadly, for them, people know the truth," Modi said in a series of posts on X.



Congress warns of nationwide protests

Parties like the Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP, RJD, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Left protested against Shah inside Parliament and outside.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against Shah in the Rajya Sabha, where the Home Minister made the remarks.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge warned that there will be a countrywide agitation if Shah does not resign.

Congress using old tricks to mislead society: Shah

Addressing a press conference, Shah alleged that the Congress in the past has also misrepresented his and even Prime Minister Modi's comments to spread confusion and mislead people.

"I condemn the Congress for twisting facts. Why did it happen? It happened because BJP leaders spoke on how the NDA governments upheld the Constitution and established with facts that the Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-Constitution and anti-reservation," Shah told reporters.

"When all these facts came out, the Congress used its old tricks and made an effort to mislead the society by presenting twisted facts," Shah said, adding that he comes from a party that will never insult Ambedkar.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, J P Nadda, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Ravneet Bittu also slammed the Congress, accusing it of resorting to cheap politics and spreading fake narratives.

Dig at Kharge

Congress president Kharge addressed a press conference and demanded that Shah resign or else Modi should sack him.

Asked about Kharge's demand, Shah said in a lighter vein that he can quit if this would make the Congress president happy but it would never solve his problems. He has to remain in his chair, a reference to his party being in the opposition, for 15 more years, Shah said.

