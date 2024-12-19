Parliament LIVE | BJP-Opposition slug it out over Shah’s Ambedkar remarks
While the Opposition demands an apology and resignation of Shah, the latter has been supported by PM Modi and other top BJP leaders
The pandemonium that broke out in Parliament on Wednesday (December 18) over Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar, is expected to continue on Thursday (December 19) with the Opposition dead set on its demand for nothing short of an apology from the BJP leader.
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and K Suresh on Thursday gave Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the statements made by Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Congress distorted my comments: Shah
While the Opposition launched an all-out attack on Shah on Wednesday, demanding his sacking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders rallied to his defence and said he has exposed Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stand.
Opposition parties have alleged that Shah’s remarks had insulted Ambedkar. Shah said that the Congress had distorted his comments under a malicious campaign after the discussion on the Constitution "established" that the opposition party was against Ambedkar and reservation. The BJP has also accused the Congress of sharing edited videos of Shah’s speech.
The Congress claims that social media platform X has issued notices to some of its leaders for sharing clips of Shah on their handles.
Modi’s dig at Congress
Prime Minister Modi hit out at the Congress, saying its "rotten ecosystem" and "malicious lies" cannot hide its misdeeds and said the home minister had exposed the opposition party's "dark history of insulting" Ambedkar.
"They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics. Sadly, for them, people know the truth," Modi said in a series of posts on X.
Congress warns of nationwide protests
Parties like the Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP, RJD, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Left protested against Shah inside Parliament and outside.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against Shah in the Rajya Sabha, where the Home Minister made the remarks.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge warned that there will be a countrywide agitation if Shah does not resign.
Congress using old tricks to mislead society: Shah
Addressing a press conference, Shah alleged that the Congress in the past has also misrepresented his and even Prime Minister Modi's comments to spread confusion and mislead people.
"I condemn the Congress for twisting facts. Why did it happen? It happened because BJP leaders spoke on how the NDA governments upheld the Constitution and established with facts that the Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-Constitution and anti-reservation," Shah told reporters.
"When all these facts came out, the Congress used its old tricks and made an effort to mislead the society by presenting twisted facts," Shah said, adding that he comes from a party that will never insult Ambedkar.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, J P Nadda, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Ravneet Bittu also slammed the Congress, accusing it of resorting to cheap politics and spreading fake narratives.
Dig at Kharge
Congress president Kharge addressed a press conference and demanded that Shah resign or else Modi should sack him.
Asked about Kharge's demand, Shah said in a lighter vein that he can quit if this would make the Congress president happy but it would never solve his problems. He has to remain in his chair, a reference to his party being in the opposition, for 15 more years, Shah said.
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2024 10:31 AM IST
Shah's refusal to apologise shows his arrogance; Gaurav Gogoi
#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, “Amit Shah was even ready to resign during his press conference yesterday, but wasn’t ready to apologise. This shows his arrogance and pride. No one will tolerate Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s disrespect…” pic.twitter.com/ggVDlrIviA— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024
- 19 Dec 2024 10:30 AM IST
BJP MPs stage protest
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MPs protest in Parliament, alleging insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar by Congress party. pic.twitter.com/HRF2UFfucd— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024
- 19 Dec 2024 10:22 AM IST
‘Is standing up for Ambedkar a joke for BJP?’: Cong slams BJP’s Soros jibe
The Congress on Thursday (December 19) slammed the BJP for taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc over its protest against Amit Shah for his Ambedkar remarks, alleging it does not respect the chief architect of the Constitution and wants to diminish his stature for narrow political goals.
The opposition party's attack came over a social media post by the BJP in which it posted a photograph from the INDIA bloc MPs' protest in Parliament on Wednesday against Shah's remarks.
However, the images of Ambedkar that the MPs were holding during the protest were edited out and replaced with a picture of US billionaire George Soros. Also, the backdrop was changed with “We Love Soros” written on it.
"Hello, Congress and INDI alliance. We fixed the image for you. You're welcome," the BJP said in its post.
Sharing the screenshot of the BJP's social media post and also the original photograph from the protest, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal said, "The BJP is brazen in its insult and ridicule of Dr Ambedkar. Instead of ensuring the home minister is removed from his post for the immense hurt caused to the crores of Babasaheb's followers by Amit Shah's statements, they are doubling down on the ridicule. Is standing up for Ambedkar against the insult to him a matter of joke for the BJP?“
"They are bringing in their rotten falsehoods even on a sensitive matter like Dr Ambedkar's legacy because they do not respect him and want to diminish his stature for their narrow political goals," Venugopal said in his post on X.
The opposition on Wednesday seized on Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar to corner the government and demanded his resignation for what they called was an insult to the architect of the Constitution.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against Shah in the Rajya Sabha where the home minister had said on Tuesday evening that Congress leaders would have got a place in heaven had they chanted the name of God rather than following the fashion of repeating Ambedkar's name.
The hullabaloo in Parliament also spilled onto the streets of the national capital and places as far as Maharashtra, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. In Delhi, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal led hundreds of supporters to gather outside the BJP office and protest noisily amid slogans "Amit Shah maafi mango, Amit Shah sharm karo".
- 19 Dec 2024 9:42 AM IST
#WATCH | Congress MP K Suresh says, "Yesterday also we moved an Adjournment Motion against Amit Shah because he made a remark in Rajya Sabha during the debate on Constitution. Today also we are giving Adjournment Motion to discuss this because Amit Shah's statement is being… pic.twitter.com/cpDVnHgknk— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024
- 19 Dec 2024 9:42 AM IST
BJP doesn't even have basic respect for the maker of Constitution: Priyanka
#WATCH | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "The manner in which he (HM Amit Shah) has insulted Babasaheb...This is a mindset that vandalises the statue of Babasaheb. Who will trust them? They say that they do not want to end reservation, that they do not want to change the… pic.twitter.com/PjAhdOas9R— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024