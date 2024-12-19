Parliament scuffle: Who are MPs Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput, Phangnon Konyak?

The Parliament on Thursday (December 19) became witness to a scuffle among MPs that landed two of them in hospital and prompted a police complaint by the BJP against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and one by the Congress against BJP leaders — all while they tried to outshine each other in proving their respect for BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

The protests were sparked by a remark from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, made in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, that it has become “fashionable to chant Ambedkar’s name”, while taking a dig at the Congress’s narrative that the Constitution was under threat.

What happened in Parliament on Thursday?

While Opposition INDIA bloc MPs have been protesting every day for half an hour within the Parliament premises, the BJP also chose to protest on Thursday against the Opposition’s demand for an apology from Shah or his resignation.

The INDIA bloc MPs, dressed in blue, a colour associated with Ambedkar, started the day with a protest in front of Ambedkar’s statue in the Parliament premises, carrying posters that read “Main Bhi Ambedkar”, “Jai Bhim” and “Amit Shah maafi maango” (Amit Shah apologise).

Also read: Parliament LIVE | BJP MPs, armed with sticks, blocked us, says Rahul

Next, they took out a protest march on the Parliament premises. And that is when they came face to face with the protesting BJP-led NDA parliamentarians. The latter were also raising slogans with placards demanding an apology from the Congress for “insulting Ambedkar”.

As the two sides met in front of the Parliament’s Makar Dwar, they engaged in loud sloganeering in a clear attempt to outshout each other.

How scuffle broke out

But all hell broke loose when the INDIA bloc members allegedly insisted on entering Parliament cutting through the protesting BJP MPs instead of using the space left empty on one side of the staircase of the Makar Dwar. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, claimed later that there was no space for them to enter the House.

According to the BJP, while trying to enter the Parliament, Rahul pushed BJP MP Mukesh Rajput from UP’s Farrukhabad constituency, who fell on Odisha’s Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, injuring both in the process. Rahul countered the charge saying “he pushed me” and walked off after having a cursory look at Sarangi, who was attended to by fellow BJP members.

“I was trying to enter the Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me, and threatening me,” Rahul later told reporters in the Parliament premises.

Also watch: Chaos, scuffle and blood: As ugly as it can get in Parliament

Claims and counter-claims

On the other hand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also allegedly pushed by BJP MPs. He lost his balance and reportedly fell down, injuring his knees that have already undergone surgery. He lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker against the alleged unruly conduct of BJP MPs.

After that, both sides made a series of allegations and counter-allegations against each other, both suggesting the other was at fault. While the BJP lodged a police complaint against Rahul for the “physical assault”, Congress MPs lodged a complaint against BJP leaders over the “misbehaviour” with Kharge.

BJP MP from Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak, also filed a formal complaint with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar against Rahul, alleging she was assaulted and intimidated by him during the protest.