UPDATES | Manmohan Singh's death: Tributes pour in; body to be kept for public homage

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died in New Delhi on Thursday night (December 26). He was 92.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said "he(Singh) was treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26.

"Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to medical emergency at AIIMS Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm," the bulletin said.

The body of Manmohan Singh reached his residence late Thursday night from AIIMS and would be placed for the public to pay their last respects.

