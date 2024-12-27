UPDATES | Manmohan Singh's death: Tributes pour in; body to be kept for public homage
The former PM's death was announced by AIIMS, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition on Thursday
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died in New Delhi on Thursday night (December 26). He was 92.
Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.
An AIIMS bulletin said "he(Singh) was treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26.
"Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to medical emergency at AIIMS Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm," the bulletin said.
The body of Manmohan Singh reached his residence late Thursday night from AIIMS and would be placed for the public to pay their last respects.
Live Updates
- 27 Dec 2024 7:59 AM IST
National flag to be flown at half-mast during state mourning: Govt
A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night, and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.
In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.
"The government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India on December 26, 2024 at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi," the communication said.
As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the home ministry said, it has been decided that a seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025.
During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.
The national flag will also fly half-mast on the day of funeral in all Indian missions and high commissions abroad, the home ministry said.