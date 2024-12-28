Meet Manmohan Singh’s talented daughters Upinder, Daman, and Amrit

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was cremated at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh ghat on Saturday in the presence of many dignitaries and family members, including his wife Gursharan Kaur and their three daughters, Upinder, Daman, and Amrit.

While Gursharan Kaur’s was a fairly regular face in the media, especially during Singh’s tenure as the prime minister, his daughters largely stayed out of the media glare. All three of them have crafted distinguished careers for themselves while Gursharan is a professor, writer, and kirtan singer.

The eldest of the daughters, Upinder Singh, is a renowned historian. She serves as the Dean of Faculty at Ashoka University and has authored several books on Indian history.

Two of her notable books are A History of Ancient and Early Medieval India and The Idea of Ancient India. Upinder, married to noted author Vijay Tankha, received the Infosys Prize for Social Sciences in 2009. Tankha has written extensively on ancient Greek philosophy.

Second daughter Daman Singh is also a writer and has written extensively on social issues. Two of her notable works are The Last Frontier: People and Forests in Mizoram, in which she wrote extensively on forest conservation in, and Strictly Personal, a biography of her parents. Daman’s husband Ashok Patnaik is an IPS officer and former CEO of India’s National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID).

Youngest daughter Amrit Singh is a US-based human rights lawyer. She also teaches law at Stanford Law School and advocates for global human rights by working with the Open Society Justice Initiative. She holds degrees from Yale Law School, Oxford, and Cambridge.

As prime minister from 2004 to 2014, Manmohan Singh will be best remembered for bringing about economic liberalization, signing the India-US civil nuclear agreement, and implementing the Right to Information Act.