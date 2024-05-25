Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Voting on in 58 seats; all eyes on battle for Delhi, WB
Among prominent candidates are Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra and Manohar Lal Khattar, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar
VOTING BEGINS AT 7 AM: Voting began for the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday (May 25) in 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories, including all seven seats in Delhi and the Jangal Mahal region in West Bengal.
All you need to know about Phase VI polls
Polling is also being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir. Simultaneously, polling will be held for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha.
OVER 11 CRORE VOTERS: Over 11.13 crore voters - 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female and 5120 third gender - are eligible to exercise their franchise. The Election Commission (EC) has deployed around 11.4 lakh polling officials at 1.14 lakh polling stations.
With large parts of India sweltering under a heat wave, the EC has directed election officials and state machineries to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather.
KEY CANDIDATES: Among the prominent candidates in the poll fray are Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Manohar Lal Khattar and Manoj Tiwari, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar and Kanhaiya Kumar of Congress.
In West Bengal, voting will be held in the tribal belt Jangal Mahal region, spanning five districts. A hotspot for identity politics, the region sends eight representatives to Lok Sabha from Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur seats. Out of the eight seats, the BJP won five and TMC bagged three in the 2019 polls.
Soumendu Adhikari, the brother of Suvendu Adhikari, has been fielded from Kanthi, considered the backyard of the senior BJP leader.
An interesting fight is on the cards in Delhi with the BJP and the INDIA bloc partners pitted in a direct, one-on-one contest in all the seven seats. This is the first time the AAP and the Congress have fielded joint candidates against the BJP. While the AAP is contesting on four seats, the Congress has fielded candidates on the remaining three seats.
The seats going to the polls in UP are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi.
Twenty candidates including Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference's Mian Altaf are in the fray from the redrawn Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
Live Updates
- 25 May 2024 2:15 AM GMT
Vote in large numbers, urges PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Saturday to vote in large numbers in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, saying every vote counts.
Democracy thrives when people are engaged and active in the electoral process, he said in a post on 'X'.
"I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers," the prime minister added.
- 25 May 2024 1:43 AM GMT
High security in New Delhi
The Delhi Police has made robust security arrangements for the Lok Sabha election in the city on Saturday, deploying over 60,000 personnel on the ground to ensure peaceful, free and fair polling, officials said. They said the city police are also maintaining a strict vigil in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
According to the department, 51 companies of paramilitary forces and 13,500 home guards from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, besides drones and CCTV cameras will also strengthen the security apparatus. Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi began Saturday morning in the sixth phase of the general election.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Election Cell) Sanjay Sehrawat told PTI that an elaborate arrangement has been made to ensure peaceful voting.
"Around 60,000 police personnel have been deployed in Delhi and at least 33,000 of them are guarding voting centres. There are 2,628 voting centres, of which 429 are 'sensitive'. Extra paramilitary personnel with drones and CCTV cameras have been deployed in these sensitive poll centres," he said.
- 25 May 2024 1:37 AM GMT
Did you know?
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, of the 58 seats polling on in the sixth phase, the BJP won 40 . And the Congress could not win any of these seats.
- 25 May 2024 1:34 AM GMT
Key candidates in the fray today
Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal)
Manoj Tiwari (North-East Delhi)
Kanhaiya Kumar (North-East Delhi)
Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur)
Mehbooba Mufti (Anantnag-Rajouri)
Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra)