Why Yogendra Yadav wants India to freeze Lok Sabha seats forever

The upcoming delimitation exercise, which aims to redraw electoral boundaries based on population, has sparked intense debate, particularly in South India. Political analyst and Bharat Jodo Avyaan convener, Yogendra Yadav, argues that this process could have disastrous long-term consequences for India's unity.

Speaking to The Federal, Yadav emphasized that while redrawing constituencies within states is a routine necessity, the reapportionment of Lok Sabha seats between states—based on population—could fuel resentment and imbalance in India’s federal structure.

History of delimitation in India

The Constitution originally mandated seat redistribution every 10 years, but this was frozen in 1976 to encourage population control. The freeze was extended again in 2001, delaying the process until after the 2026 Census.

Now, with the deadline approaching, questions arise about whether the seat allocation formula should be revised or permanently frozen.

“The Constitution has already postponed this exercise twice, and I’m simply saying—freeze it forever,” Yadav stated. “Why open it after another 25 years?”

A North-South political divide?

Yadav highlighted three major fault lines in India: language (Hindi vs non-Hindi speakers), economic disparity (South and West India vs North and East India), and political dominance (BJP-ruled Hindi belt vs other regions). He warned that delimitation could deepen these divides.

“If seats are reapportioned according to projected 2026 population figures, states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will lose seats, while Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan will gain. This would tilt political power heavily in favor of Hindi-speaking states,” he explained.

Amit Shah’s assurance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated that “no state will lose seats.” However, Yadav pointed out that while absolute seat numbers may remain unchanged, the overall size of the Lok Sabha could increase.

“They might increase the total seats from 543 to 850, ensuring Kerala remains at 20 while Uttar Pradesh jumps from 80 to 125,” Yadav explained. “The net effect? The Hindi belt would gain disproportionate influence in Parliament.”

Alternatives to delimitation

While Yadav opposes reapportioning seats, he supports increasing the number of state assembly seats to ensure better governance. He also advocates for geographical size considerations in delimitation, especially for hilly regions, and warns against gerrymandering, citing recent constituency boundary changes in Assam.

“There are many ways to improve representation without disturbing the federal balance. We must ensure that North India does not demand more seats based on population, just as South India does not demand more federal funds based on tax contributions,” he argued.

Hindi vs regional languages

Beyond delimitation, Yadav also addressed the issue of Hindi’s dominance as India’s official language. He proposed that all 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution should be given equal official status.

“English has become the true official language of India, creating a class divide and suppressing creativity,” he said.

“Hindi imposition has created resentment rather than unity. We must promote all Indian languages and move beyond the outdated ‘official language’ concept.”

Political implications

If the Union government proceeds to reapportion Lok Sabha seats, Yadav predicts deepening resentment in South India. “This will make South India feel even more alienated, especially as economic and political power shifts further north,” he warned.

Calling for long-term vision over short-term gains, he urged political leaders to preserve India’s unity by maintaining the existing seat allocation formula indefinitely.

