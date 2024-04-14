LIVE | 'Stronger response if Israel retaliates': Iran’s warning in letter to UN
Iran, which on Saturday (April 13) launched its first direct military attack against Israel, in a letter to the Union Nations said that it will exercise its inherent right to self-defence when required and that its response will be “stronger” and “more resolute” if Israel commits any military aggression again.
In the letter the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN said that its attacks on Israel were in retaliation to the latter’s “military aggressions”, especially its April 1 attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria.
“This action was in the exercise of Iran’s inherent right to self-defence as outline in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and in response to the Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on 1st April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises, in the defiance of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations,” the Permanent Mission of Iran told the UN.
‘Iran fired more than 100 bomb-laden drones’
The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.
Iran had been threatening to attack Israel after an airstrike earlier this week widely blamed on Israel destroyed Iran's consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals.
The Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement early Sunday the “vast majority” of missiles launched from Iran were intercepted outside of Israel's borders. Israel has made missile defense a priority, with a variety of air-defense systems available to shoot down incoming missile and drone fire.
Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel's six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The war erupted after Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two militant groups backed by Iran, carried out a devastating cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others.
An Israeli offensive in Gaza has caused widespread devastation and killed over 33,000 people, according to local health officials.
Live Updates
- 14 April 2024 5:06 AM GMT
- 14 April 2024 4:50 AM GMT
Seriously concerned over hostilities between Israel and Iran: India
India on Sunday said it is seriously concerned over escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation.
Iran has launched a missile attack on Israel as part of its retaliation to a suspected Israeli air strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.
"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," it said in a statement.
The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation.
"Our embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," it added
- 14 April 2024 4:45 AM GMT
Biden says US helped Israel down nearly all Iranian drones, missiles
President Joe Biden says US forces helped Israel down “nearly all” of the drones and missiles launched by Iran and pledged to convene allies to develop a unified response.
Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke early Sunday, Israeli time, their governments said. Biden said in a statement that he reaffirmed “America's ironclad commitment” to Israel's security — a departure from his harsh criticism over Israel's handling of the war in Gaza.
“At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the US military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week,” Biden said in the statement. “Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.” The Iranian attack, less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building, marked the first time it has launched a direct military assault on Israel.