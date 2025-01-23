LIVE: Pentagon starts sending troops to border; Mexico sets up shelters
Bill requiring detainment of unauthorised immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes marks first legislation Trump can sign as new US President
The Pentagon on Wednesday (January 22) said it has begun deploying 1,500 active-duty troops to help secure the southern border in the coming days, putting in motion plans US President Donald Trump laid out in executive orders shortly after he took office to crack down on immigration.
At the same time, Mexico raised sprawling tents on the US border as it braced for the mass deportations. In an empty lot right against the border with El Paso, Texas, cranes lifted metal frames for tent shelters in Ciudad Juárez.
On the same day, the Republican-led House gave its final approval to a bill that requires the detainment of unauthorised immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes, marking the first legislation that Trump can sign as Congress, with some bipartisan support, swiftly moved in line with his plans to crack down on illegal immigration.
Live Updates
- 23 Jan 2025 8:36 AM IST
Musk-Altman lock horns over Stargate project
In a fiery exchange on X, Elon Musk has locked horns with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the Stargate artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project touted by US President Donald Trump.
This is the latest in a feud between the two tech billionaires that started on OpenAI’s board and is now testing Musk’s influence with the new president.
Dubbed The Stargate Project, the initiative promises to revolutionize AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years. However, Musk’s scepticism and Altman’s sharp retorts highlighted long-standing tensions between the two influential figures, both with deep ties to artificial intelligence.
- 23 Jan 2025 7:56 AM IST
Trump’s threat of tariffs, sanctions on Russia over Ukraine may fall flat
US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose stiff taxes, tariffs and sanctions on Russia if an agreement isn't reached to end the war in Ukraine is likely to fall on deaf ears in the Kremlin.
The US already prohibits the import of virtually all Russian products, and Russia has faced a multitude of US and European sanctions since the invasion began almost three years ago.
Trump has often spoken of his desire to end the war and said on the campaign trail that he could end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office.
That has not happened.
The problem with the threat is that other than a small amount of fertiliser, animal feed, inorganic material like tin, and machinery, Russia currently exports very little to the US that could be subject to tariffs.
Oil had been Russia's largest export to the US, but such trade was zeroed out in 2023.
The US imported a total of USD 2.8 billion worth of these products from Russia in 2024, a tiny fraction of US imports and a precipitous drop from 2023, when it was USD 4.5 billion, and 2022, when it was USD 14.4 billion, according to US government statistics.
And, Russia is already one of the world's most heavily sanctioned nations. Many of those sanctions relate to its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and were imposed under then-President Joe Biden, but others predate Biden.
Some were imposed during Trump's first term in office, and some date back to Russia's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
In addition, "other participating countries" such as Iran and North Korea, the two most often accused of helping Russia in the Ukraine war, are subject to even more US sanctions.
- 23 Jan 2025 7:53 AM IST
Netanyahu may meet Trump in a few weeks: Israel’s UN envoy
Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said he believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington to meet newly-elected US President Donald Trump "in a few weeks".
He told a briefing for invited reporters on Wednesday, "I'm sure he would be one of the first foreign leaders invited to the White House." Danon said he expects their discussions to include the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the release of hostages taken during Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel.
Israel President Isaac Herzog will be coming to the United Nations next Monday to attend the UN commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the January 27, 1945, liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp 80 years ago, Danon said.
He will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
- 23 Jan 2025 7:51 AM IST
Trump asks Putin to end ‘ridiculous war’ with Ukraine or face sanctions
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiation table and “stop this ridiculous war” with Ukraine or face a high-level of sanctions and trade tariffs.
“We can do it the easy way, or the hard way — and the easy way is always better,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “It's time to ‘MAKE A DEAL’. NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!” he added.
The US president said he is not looking to hurt Russia and loves Russian people and had a “very good relationship” with Putin.
“We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process,” he wrote.
Trump said he is going to do Russia a “very big favour”, adding, “Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT'S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don't make a "deal" and soon.” “I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries,” he wrote.
Earlier, Trump on Tuesday said he is ready to meet Putin anytime, but at the same time warned that he would likely impose sanctions on Russia if the latter does not come to the negotiations table on the issue of Ukraine.
- 23 Jan 2025 7:47 AM IST
Trump admin freezes health agency reports, online posts
The Trump administration has put a freeze on many federal health agency communications with the public through at least the end of the month.
In a memo obtained by AP, acting secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services, Dorothy Fink, told agency staff leaders that an "immediate pause" had been ordered on, among other things, regulations, guidance, announcements, press releases, social media posts and website posts until such communications had been approved by a political appointee.
The pause also applies to anything intended to be published in the Federal Register, where the executive branch communicates rules and regulations, and the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientific publication.
The pause is in effect through February 1, the memo said.
Agencies subject to the HHS directive include the CDC, the National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration — entities that fight epidemics, protect the nation's food supply and search for cures to diseases.
- 23 Jan 2025 7:45 AM IST
Oath Keepers founder visits Capitol Hill after Trump clemency
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, a far-right extremist group leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in the January 6, 2021, attack, visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday after President Donald Trump commuted his 18-year prison sentence.
Rhodes' appearance came a day after he was released from prison as a result of Trump's order of clemency benefitting more than 1,500 people charged with federal crimes in the January 6 attack.
Rhodes was convicted in one of the most serious cases brought by the Justice Department over the riot that left more than 100 police officers injured.
- 23 Jan 2025 7:44 AM IST
Trump seeks apology from bishop who asked him to ‘have mercy' on LGBTQ+ people, migrants
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded an apology from the Episcopal bishop of Washington after she made a direct appeal to him during a prayer service marking his inauguration to have mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and migrant workers who are in the United States illegally.
Referencing Trump's belief that he was saved by God from assassination, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde said, “You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”
After he returned to the White House, Trump said, “I didn't think it was a good service” and “they could do much better.”
But later, in an overnight post on his social media site, he sharply criticised the “so-called Bishop” as a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater.” “She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart,” said Trump, a Republican, adding that Budde didn't mention that some migrants have come to the United States and killed people.
“Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job!” Trump said. “She and her church owe the public an apology!” A cathedral spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Wednesday.
The Trump administration has already issued executive orders rolling back transgender rights and toughening immigration policies.
- 23 Jan 2025 7:41 AM IST
Jaishankar upbeat about India-US ties
Upbeat about the future of the India-US ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said clearly there is an interest in the new Trump Administration in taking this relationship forward.
“Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is naturally treated very well,” Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters when asked about the front row seat that he was given during the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 29.
Jaishankar, 70, represented India at the inauguration ceremony at the invitation of the US government.
Over the last three days, the minister said he had an opportunity to meet about half a dozen cabinet ministers of the Trump Administration.
He had a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and attended the Quad ministerial meeting along with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the US, the first of the Trump Administration.
“Clearly there is an interest in taking the relationship forward. Now the exact mechanics of it, as and when we have something to tell you we'd be happy to share with you. But I do remind you that the prime minister had a very early phone call with President Trump and that I had come last month and made the initial contact with the NSA. So, it should give you a direction in which the relationship is going,” Jaishankar said.
“I would say, one, it was very clear that the Trump Administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself and they're clearly prioritising the bilateral relationship.
"Secondly, I think in the meetings I had, it was also evident that they would like to build on the foundation of the relationship, a foundation, which the first Trump Administration also contributed a lot to building. But President Trump and Prime Minister Modi at that time took a number of initiatives and we have seen that mature in many ways,” he said.
“And the third impression was with regard to Quad, again, a very strong sense that the current administration would reciprocate our desire as well to take the Quad further to intensify its activities,” he said, noting that the Quad itself was restarted in 2017 when Donald Trump was the president.
Jaishankar said he also flagged some concerns which are very widespread in India about delays in visas and the relationship is not well served if it takes that many days for people to get a visa because ultimately those visa delays do impact business, they do affect tourism.
Briefing on his bilateral meetings with Rubio and Waltz, he said: “Between us and the Trump Administration, we approach the world both with a clear sense of our national interest belief. We have a very strong degree of trust today between India and the United States. A very high level of convergence of our interests and a sense that while we serve our national interest, while we build our bilateral partnership, definitely on regional issues and global issues, there is a lot of good that we can do.”
Jaishankar said there was consensus between them that “we need to be bolder, we need to be bigger, we need to be more ambitious. The interactions between us should be more intensive”.
- 23 Jan 2025 7:38 AM IST
With Trump's return, 'tariff' has become household word: Jairam Ramesh
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said 'tariff' has become a household word with the second coming of US President Donald Trump, as he shared the origin of the word.
"With the second coming of Trump, 'tariff' has become a household word and the US President himself never tires of using it," Ramesh said in a post on X.
"The word 'tariff' owes its origin to the bustling Venetian trade with the Arab world during the 10th-15th centuries. The Arabic 'arrafa' meaning 'notify' led to the Italian 'tariffa' and through French it entered the English language," he said.
His remarks come with sources saying that India is examining Trump's memorandum — America First Trade Policy — to assess its impact on the bilateral trade with the US, which is its largest trading partner.
The sources said that the White House directive to the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to identify countries with which the US can negotiate agreements on a bilateral or sector-specific basis is a positive development for countries like India.
But economic think tank GTRI has said that India should respond with equal measures if the US would impose higher tariffs on domestic goods. Trump has warned that he will impose 100 per cent tariffs against countries of the BRICS bloc, of which India is a part, if they take any steps to replace the US dollar.
- 23 Jan 2025 7:34 AM IST
White House sidelines National Security Council staffers, aligns team to Trump agenda
President Donald Trump's national security adviser is sidelining roughly 160 career government employees on temporary duty at the White House National Security Council, telling them to work from home for the time-being as the administration reviews staffing for the White House arm that provides national security and foreign policy advice to the president, Trump administration officials told The Associated Press.
The career employees, commonly referred to as “detailees”, were summoned on Wednesday to an all-staff meeting in which were to be told that they'll be expected to be available to the NSC's senior directors but would not need to report to the White House, the officials said.
Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz had signalled before Inauguration Day that he would look to move holdover civil servants that served in the NSC during President Joe Biden's administration back to their home agencies. The move is meant to ensure the council is staffed by those who support Trump's agenda.
By the end of the review, Waltz will look to have a “more efficient, flatter” NSC, one official said.
Officials said that they have already begun bringing detailees from agencies with expertise that the new administration values, including some who had served during the first Trump administration. Some directors have already made decisions to inform detailiees they will be sent back to the federal agencies they were on loan from.