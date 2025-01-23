LIVE: Pentagon starts sending troops to border; Mexico sets up shelters

The Pentagon on Wednesday (January 22) said it has begun deploying 1,500 active-duty troops to help secure the southern border in the coming days, putting in motion plans US President Donald Trump laid out in executive orders shortly after he took office to crack down on immigration.

At the same time, Mexico raised sprawling tents on the US border as it braced for the mass deportations. In an empty lot right against the border with El Paso, Texas, cranes lifted metal frames for tent shelters in Ciudad Juárez.

On the same day, the Republican-led House gave its final approval to a bill that requires the detainment of unauthorised immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes, marking the first legislation that Trump can sign as Congress, with some bipartisan support, swiftly moved in line with his plans to crack down on illegal immigration.

