Indian couples rush for preterm deliveries to beat Trump’s citizenship deadline

Expecting Indian couples in the US are literally racing against time and are reportedly opting for pre-term caesarian deliveries to beat Donald Trump’s February 19 deadline to ban birthright citizenship.

Rollback of birthright citizenship

When Trump took oath as the President of the United States on January 20, among the major executive orders that he signed was one ordering the termination of birthright citizenship – a longstanding constitutional right – under his regime.

This will apply to children born to parents on work, tourism or study visas or in situations where neither parent is a US citizen or permanent resident.

Even though the order has been challenged in court by attorney generals of over 22 US states, if the order stands, it would deny birthright citizenship to children in the above categories born after February 19.

With millions of Indians working and residing in the US on H-1B and L1 visas, some even aspirants for Green Cards that give permanent residents, the new order would strip their newborns of the privilege of becoming US nations by birth – a feature that had been in the US Constitution for the past 150 years. The order will also affect several illegal Indian immigrants living in the US.

Surge in demand for preterm deliveries

Fearing unknown repercussions that such a situation would bring, several Indian parents are now contacting their doctors for a delivery date before February 19.

According to a report in Times of India, a doctor at a maternity clinic in New Jersey has been receiving an unusual number of couples wanting to opt for preterm deliveries, ever since Trump made the announcement.

Dr S D Rama told TOI that a majority of the expecting mothers are in their eighth or ninth month of pregnancy while a few are still a couple of months away from the due date.

“A seven months pregnant woman came with her husband to sign up for a preterm delivery. She isn’t due until sometime in March,” Dr Rama told TOI.

Risks of early births

Dr SG Mukkala, a Texas-based gynaecologist and obstetrician, at least 15-20 couples have visited her with similar requests in the past two days. She says she has been trying to explain it to the couples that opting for a preterm birth may be risky for the mother and the child.

“I am trying to tell couples that even if it is possible, a preterm birth poses significant risk to mother and child. Complications include underdeveloped lungs, feeding problems, low birth weight, neurological complications and more,” she told TOI.

Crushing immigrants’ American dream

Trump’s executive order which has been dubbed by many as “draconian” has nipped in the bud the American Dream of many immigrants desiring to make a home and raise a family in the US.

A woman that TOI spoke to said she and her husband wanted their child to be born in the US. “We’ve been waiting for our green card for six years. This was the only way to ensure stability for our family. We are terrified of the uncertainty,” the 34-year-old said.

Another professional from finance said with his pregnant wife being a dependent, it would make things worse for them if his child doesn’t get a birthright citizenship.

“We sacrificed so much to come here. Now, it feels like the door is closing on us,” the 28-year-old who is living in the US on an H-1B visa told TOI.

Illegal immigrants at sea

On the other hand, it is a nightmarish situation for illegal immigrants in the US. TOI quoted one such immigrant in California who said the new directive leaves those like him utterly confused.

“We thought of seeking asylum, but then my wife got pregnant and our lawyer suggested that we get direct citizenship through our child. Now, we are all at sea,” said the immigrant whose wife is seven months pregnant.