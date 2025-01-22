LIVE | Trump announces $500-bn AI firm with Open AI, Oracle, SoftBank

Newly sworn-in US President Donald J Trump has continued to make rapid changes to the government order, signing a bevy of executive orders and firing top officials at will.

He moved quickly to remake the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday (January 21), firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Coast Guard before their terms were up, and eliminated all the members of a key aviation security advisory group.

His administration also threw out policies limiting where migrants can be arrested so that officers enforcing immigration laws can now make those arrests at sensitive locations such as schools and churches too.

Meanwhile, attorneys general from 22 states have sued to block Trump’s move to end a century-old immigration practice known as “birthright citizenship” guaranteeing that US-born children are citizens regardless of their parents’ status.

At the inaugural prayer service, Right Rev Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, made a direct appeal to President Trump to have mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers.

Regarding the H-1B visa issue, Trump said he “likes both sides of the argument”, noting that he likes “very competent people” coming into the country and that he has used the programme.

Trump also said on Tuesday that he was ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin any time, but warned that he would likely impose sanctions on Russia if the latter does not come to the negotiations table on the issue of Ukraine. He said he may also visit the Middle East but “not immediately”.

In another development, Trump has announced a $500-billion investment in AI infrastructure through a new company, which is being created in partnership with Oracle, SoftBank and Open AI. The venture, called Stargate, will have the three companies contributing funds, and will be open to other investors too. It will start with 10 data centres that are already under construction in Texas.

