LIVE | Trump announces $500-bn AI firm with Open AI, Oracle, SoftBank
Trump says he “likes both sides of argument” on H1B visa; new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Jaishankar, says US wants to address irregular migration
Newly sworn-in US President Donald J Trump has continued to make rapid changes to the government order, signing a bevy of executive orders and firing top officials at will.
He moved quickly to remake the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday (January 21), firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Coast Guard before their terms were up, and eliminated all the members of a key aviation security advisory group.
His administration also threw out policies limiting where migrants can be arrested so that officers enforcing immigration laws can now make those arrests at sensitive locations such as schools and churches too.
Meanwhile, attorneys general from 22 states have sued to block Trump’s move to end a century-old immigration practice known as “birthright citizenship” guaranteeing that US-born children are citizens regardless of their parents’ status.
At the inaugural prayer service, Right Rev Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, made a direct appeal to President Trump to have mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers.
Regarding the H-1B visa issue, Trump said he “likes both sides of the argument”, noting that he likes “very competent people” coming into the country and that he has used the programme.
Trump also said on Tuesday that he was ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin any time, but warned that he would likely impose sanctions on Russia if the latter does not come to the negotiations table on the issue of Ukraine. He said he may also visit the Middle East but “not immediately”.
In another development, Trump has announced a $500-billion investment in AI infrastructure through a new company, which is being created in partnership with Oracle, SoftBank and Open AI. The venture, called Stargate, will have the three companies contributing funds, and will be open to other investors too. It will start with 10 data centres that are already under construction in Texas.
- 22 Jan 2025 10:11 AM IST
Indian-American lawmakers oppose executive order on birthright citizenship
Indian-American lawmakers have opposed the executive order by US President Donald Trump on changes in birthright citizenship, a move likely to hit not only illegal immigrants from around the world but also students and professionals from India.
Congressman Ro Khanna said changes in birthright citizenship as done through the executive order would impact newborn babies of not only illegal and undocumented immigrants but also those staying in this country legally like on H-1B visas.
“No matter what Donald Trump says or does, birthright citizenship has and will be the law of the land. I will fight to protect it at all costs,” Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar said.
Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal described it as unconstitutional. “Plain and simple this is unconstitutional and cannot be done with the stroke of a pen. If enacted, it would make a mockery of our country’s laws and the precedents set in the Constitution,” she said.
A coalition of immigration rights groups has challenged this in court and said that this is unconstitutional.
As per the executive order, the US would not give automatic citizenship to newborn babies after February 19, 2025, if one of the parents is not a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.
Also, attorneys general from 22 states sued President Trump in two federal district courts on Tuesday to block the executive order that refuses to recognise the US-born children of unauthorised immigrants as citizens, the New York Times reported.
The states request immediate relief to prevent the President’s Order from taking effect through both a Temporary Restraining Order and a Preliminary Injunction.
Ajay Bhutoria, Biden White House Commissioner and Deputy National Finance Chair for the Democratic Party, in a statement, said, the 14th Amendment is not up for negotiation. “This executive order is not only unconstitutional but also undermines the values of equality and justice that define America," he said.
- 22 Jan 2025 9:56 AM IST
Rubio meets Jaishankar
At his maiden meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar, newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed Trump administration's desire to advance economic ties with India, and address concerns related to irregular migration, a spokesperson for the top US diplomat said on Tuesday.
Rubio, 53, opted to have his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, underlining the importance the Trump administration attaches to strengthening ties with India.
Rubio “emphasised the Trump administration’s desire to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration”, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout after the meeting.
Rubio also kicked off Trump’s foreign policy engagements with a Quad ministerial meeting.
- 22 Jan 2025 9:38 AM IST
‘Trump declared war’: Trudeau says Canada will respond to US tariffs
Canada's outgoing prime minister and the leader of the country's oil rich province of Alberta are both confident that Canada can avoid the 25 per cent tariff US President Donald Trump says he will impose on February 1.
Justin Trudeau and Danielle Smith will argue that Canada is the energy super power that has the oil and critical minerals that America needs to feed what Trump vows will be a "booming" US economy.
But Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, the manufacturing and automobile hub of Canada, said a trade war is 100 per cent coming. Trump "declared an economic war on Canada", Ford said in an interview with AP.
"And we are going to use every tool in our tool box to defend our economy." Trudeau said Canada will retaliate if needed, but noted that Canada has been here before during the first Trump presidency when they successfully renegotiated the free trade deal.
Ford said as soon as Trump applies tariffs, he will instruct Ontario's liquor control board to pull all American-made alcohol from the shelves.
"We are the largest purchaser of alcohol in the world. And I'm going to encourage all the premiers to do the exact same," Ford said, adding that there will be a dollar-for-dollar tariff retaliation on American goods entering Canada.
"We are going to target the Republican held areas as well. They are going to feel the pain. Canadians are going to feel the pain, but Americans will feel the pain as well," he said.
"A message to the countries around the world: if he wants to use Canada as an example, you are up next. He's coming after you as well."
Trump pledged in his inaugural address that tariffs would be coming in a speech in which he promised a golden era for America. For him, the tariffs are all about stopping unauthorised migration and the flow of any illicit drugs.
- 22 Jan 2025 9:34 AM IST
Trump announces $500-billion AI initiative
US President Donald Trump announced a USD 500 billion investment in AI infrastructure through a new company, which is being created in partnership with Oracle, SoftBank and Open AI.
The venture, called Stargate, adds to tech companies' significant investments in US data centres, huge buildings full of servers that provide computing power. The three companies plan to contribute funds to the venture, which will be open to other investors and start with 10 data centres already under construction in Texas.
“That's a massive group of talent and money. Together, these world-leading technology giants are announcing the formation of Stargate,” Trump announced on Tuesday at a White House news conference along with Oracle Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.
“So, put that name down in your books because I think you're going to hear a lot about it in the future, a new American company that will invest USD 500 billion at least in AI infrastructure in the United States and very, very quickly, moving very rapidly, creating over 100,000 American jobs almost immediately,” said Trump who was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.
“This is the beginning of the golden age. We wouldn't have decided unless you won. And yesterday, we agreed, we signed to make this happen,” SoftBank CEO said, adding that his company would immediately start deploying USD100 billion, with a goal of making US500 billion, within the next four years.
Describing this as the most important project of this era, Altman said this will be an exciting project. “I think we'll be able to do all of the wonderful things these guys talked about. But the fact that we get to do this in the United States is, I think, wonderful,” he said.
Trump said before the end of his first full business day in Washington in the White House, he has already secured nearly USD 3 trillion of new investments in the United States and probably that's going to be USD 6 trillion or USD 7 trillion by the end of the week.
“Tremendous amounts of money are coming in for many things other than even AI. AI seems to be very hot,” he said.
- 22 Jan 2025 9:31 AM IST
Trump 'considering' 10% tariff on China starting Feb 1
Trump said on Tuesday his team is discussing imposing a 10 per cent tariff on China starting February 1 based on the fact that the latter is sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada.
"We're talking about a tariff of 10 per cent on China based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference at the White House along with Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.
In response to a question, Trump said he is looking at February 1 as the date for the tariffs. "For Mexico and China, we're talking about approximately 25 per cent (tariff)," the president said.
Responding to another query, Trump said he did not "talk too much about tariffs" when he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.
When asked if he has asked Xi Jinping to intervene to stop the war in Ukraine, Trump said China has not done very much on that. "He's got a lot of power. I said you ought to get it settled. I had that talk with President Xi the other day too. I said we don't want that crap in our country. We've got to stop it. I would have stopped it. I had to deal with him where he was going to give the maximum penalty, which in China is death penalty, for drug dealing and he was all set," Trump said.
"He was going to give the maximum penalty to fentanyl dealers if they send (the staff) to the United States. And of course, Biden didn't pick that up. I had that deal all done. It was all wrapped up," he added.
"We were going to get it done and then the election went -- let's put it nicely. It didn't go the proper way. I'm trying to be nice about it. It (election) was rigged and we had an incompetent president elected who never followed up on that deal," Trump said.
He added that if there was death penalty, "they wouldn't be sending fentanyl to Mexico, Canada and other places".
- 22 Jan 2025 9:27 AM IST
Key career officials at Justice Department reassigned to different positions
The US Justice Department has reassigned key senior officials across multiple divisions as part of a leadership shakeup ahead of the expected confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, multiple people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Among those moved to other positions inside the department is Bruce Swartz, the longtime head of the Justice Department's office of international affairs, which handles extradition matters, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss personnel moves.
As many as 20 or so officials in all have been reassigned.
Another affected official is George Toscas, a veteran deputy assistant attorney general in the department's national security division who, in addition to helping oversee major terrorism and espionage investigations, has also been a key supervisor in politically charged probes over the last decade, including into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information and Trump's hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
- 22 Jan 2025 9:25 AM IST
Some 24.6 mn viewers watched Trump's inauguration, smallest since 2013
An estimated 24.6 million television viewers watched President Donald Trump's second inauguration, the smallest audience for the quadrennial ceremony since Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013.
The Nielsen Company said on Tuesday that viewership was down from Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration, which reached 33.8 million, and Trump's first move into the White House which was seen by 30.6 million viewers in 2017.
Inauguration viewership has varied widely over the past half-century, from a high of 41.8 million when Ronald Reagan came into office in 1981 to a low of 15.5 million for the start of George W Bush's second term in 2004.
The length of Trump's inauguration coverage may have hurt him in bragging rights. The 24.6 million figure represents the average number of people tuning in to coverage on one of 15 networks between 10:30 am to 7:30 pm EST.
- 22 Jan 2025 9:24 AM IST
Trump may visit Middle East, but 'not immediately'
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is considering going to the Middle East, but not immediately amid the return of hostages, as he reiterated that the attack on Israel by the Hamas on October 7, 2023, should not have happened.
"We're thinking about going to the Middle East. But not yet, as hostages are coming back right now. Some of them have been very, very damaged. You look at the young lady with her hand practically blown off — you know how that happened, right? Did you know how that happened," Trump said during a joint news conference at the White House with Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.
"When you find out, you're not going to be too happy because it was terrible. But the hostages are starting to come back," Trump said, as he took credit for the return of the hostages.
"If I weren't here, they would have never come back. They would have all died. If this were done a year earlier, if (Joe) Biden would have done this deal a year-and-a-half, two years ago... Frankly, it should have never happened, October 7 should have never happened," he said.
"You go back just six months, many of these young people were living -- you know, young people don't die like that. But now they're dying. And you wonder why they're dying; they're being killed. Biden couldn't get it done. It was only after the imposition that I put on as a deadline that got it done," he added.
Described the situation in the Middle East as bad, Trump said, "It is a very sad situation. It should have never happened."
- 22 Jan 2025 9:22 AM IST
Trump admin puts all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff on leave
President Donald Trump's administration is directing that all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on paid leave, and that agencies develop plans to lay them off, according to a memo Tuesday from the Office of Personnel Management.
The memo follows an executive order Trump signed on his first day ordering a sweeping dismantling of the federal government's diversity and inclusion programs that could touch on everything from anti-bias training to funding for minority farmers and homeowners.
The memo directs agencies to place DEI office staffers on paid leave by 5 p.m. Wednesday and take down all public DEI-focused webpages by the same deadline. Several federal departments had removed the webpages even before the memorandum. Agencies must also cancel any DEI-related trainings and end any related contracts, and federal workers are being asked to report to Trump's Office of Personnel Management if they suspect any DEI-related program has been renamed to obfuscate its purpose within 10 days or face “adverse consequences.” By Thursday, federal agencies are directed to compile a list of federal DEI offices and workers as of Election Day. By next Friday, they are expected to develop a list to execute a “reduction-in-force action” against those federal workers.
The memo was first reported by CBS News.
The move comes after Monday's executive order accused former President Joe Biden of forcing “discrimination” programs into “virtually all aspects of the federal government” through “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs, known as DEI.
That step is the first salvo in an aggressive campaign to upend DEI efforts nationwide, including leveraging the Justice Department and other agencies to investigate private companies pursuing training and hiring practices that conservative critics consider discriminatory against non-minority groups such as white men.
The executive order picks up where Trump's first administration left off: One of Trump's final acts during his first term was an executive order banning federal agency contractors and recipients of federal funding from conducting anti-bias training that addressed concepts like systemic racism. Biden promptly rescinded that order on his first day in office and issued a pair of executive orders — now rescinded — outlining a plan to promote DEI throughout the federal government.
- 22 Jan 2025 8:00 AM IST
US throws out policies limiting arrests of migrants at schools, churches
Officers enforcing immigration laws will now be able to arrest migrants at sensitive locations such as schools and churches after the Trump administration threw out policies limiting where those arrests could be made.
The move reverses guidance that for over a decade has restricted two key federal immigration agencies -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection -- from carrying out immigration enforcement in sensitive locations.
"This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens -- including murders and rapists -- who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement guidance dates back to 2011. The Customs and Border Protection issued similar guidance in 2013.