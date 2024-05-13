LIVE | LS polls 4th phase: 10.35% voter turnout recorded till 9 am
Also, as many as 175 Assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and 28 Assembly seats of Odisha are going to polls in this phase
Voting began on Monday (May 13) at 7 am in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling is being held in 96 constituencies spread across 10 states and union territories.
In the first three of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, polling concluded in 283 seats out of 543.
For today, over 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for over 17.70 crore eligible voters, including 8.73 crore women.
There are 1,717 candidates in the fray for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls.
Polling is being held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.
Also, as many as 175 Assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and 28 Assembly seats of Odisha are going to polls in this phase.
Live Updates
- 13 May 2024 5:18 AM GMT
Complaints of EVM malfunctioning in Bengal
In West Bengal, both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP have lodged complaints alleging EVM malfunctioning, agents being stopped from entering polling booths and voters being either threatened or stopped from going to cast their votes in different constituencies.
The TMC lodged around 139 complaints while the BJP over 35 till 9 AM, party sources said, according to a PTI report.
"We have received 350 complaints, of which 99 were disposed of. Our officials in the respective constituencies are looking into the others. They will be resolved quickly," an official said.