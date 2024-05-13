LIVE | LS polls 4th phase: 10.35% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

Voting began on Monday (May 13) at 7 am in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling is being held in 96 constituencies spread across 10 states and union territories.



In the first three of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, polling concluded in 283 seats out of 543.

For today, over 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for over 17.70 crore eligible voters, including 8.73 crore women.

There are 1,717 candidates in the fray for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Polling is being held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, as many as 175 Assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and 28 Assembly seats of Odisha are going to polls in this phase.