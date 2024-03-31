INDIA bloc rally LIVE | Priyanka talks about 5 demands of alliance
The Congress asserted that the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally was aimed at saving the Constitution and democracy and not any particular person
In a show of Opposition unity ahead of Lok Sabha polls, INDIA bloc leaders came together for a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila ground on Sunday (March 31) in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.
Among the INDIA bloc leaders present at the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally are Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren were among the first to reach the Ramlila Maidan.
Congress leaders speak
Speaking at the rally, Rahul Gandhi said, “...If the BJP wins these fixed elections, and changes the Constitution, the country will be on fire. Remember this.”
Addressing the crowd, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “You (the people) have to decide if you want democracy or dictatorship... Those who support dictatorship need to be kicked out of the country... BJP and RSS are like poison. You will die even if you taste it...”
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “INDIA Alliance has five demands. First, the Election Commission should ensure equal opportunity in the Lok Sabha elections. Second, the ECI should stop the forceful action against the opposition taken by the ED, CBI and IT. Third, Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal should be released immediately. Fourth, attempts to weaken the opposition financially should be stopped. Fifth, an SIT should be formed to investigate the funds raised by the BJP through electoral bonds.”
Wives of arrested leaders get a voice
Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and arrested former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren also joined the INDIA bloc leaders on stage. Sunita read out a message from her husband, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Sunita said, “The people of Delhi have faced injustice in the past 75 years. We will make Delhi a full state if the INDIA bloc comes to power.”
“Mother India is in pain; this tyranny won’t work. My husband is getting lots of blessings,” Sunita said at the rally.
Kalpana also addressed the crowd. “I am standing in front of you as the voice of 50 per cent of India’s women population and 9 per cent of the tribal community...Today this gathering testifies that you all have come from every part of the country to end dictatorship...,” she said.
Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai had said on Saturday that the INDIA rally was the last chance to save India’s Constitution and democracy. The Congress had asserted that the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally was aimed at saving the Constitution and democracy and not any particular person.
Live Updates
- 31 March 2024 10:33 AM GMT
RSS-BJP are like poison: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday described the RSS-BJP combine as a “poison” that has “destroyed’ the country, and called on all Opposition parties to unite to defeat the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
This election is to save democracy, the country and the Constitution, he said at ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally. “We need to unite and only then will we be able to fight the BJP. We won’t succeed if we keep attacking and fighting each other,” Kharge said.
“This election is for saving democracy and the Constitution and we must fight unitedly,” he said.
Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, “There is no level-playing field in this election. PM Modi has dug up the ground and is asking the opposition to play cricket there.” He said he told BJP chief JP Nadda at a recent meeting that this election is “not fair” as the Congress’s funds have already been “stolen”.
“The BJP and the RSS are like poison; even if you taste it you will die. They have destroyed the country and they should not be allowed to destroy it further,” the Congress chief added.
Kharge said the country cannot prosper until Modi and his ideology are removed.
He also accused the prime minister of misusing institutions to threaten opposition parties and its leaders, and toppling their governments to form BJP governments.
- 31 March 2024 10:25 AM GMT
Kharge's post on X
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X (translated):
“All friends are welcome to the Save Democracy Rally being held at the historic Ramlila Maidan. This platform of ours is a symbol of Unity in Diversity. INDIA is gathered in Ramlila Maidan. Will fight till last breath to save democracy and constitution.
“Modiji made every illegitimate effort to prevent the opposition from gathering. First put pressure on Hemant Soren to join BJP. When he did not agree, he was arrested. Meanwhile, attempts were also made to topple the governments of Jharkhand and Himachal.
“After all this, a total of 12 accounts of the Congress Party were frozen. Notice after notice are being sent. Where a penalty of Rs 135 crore is imposed on the cash deposit of Rs 14 lakh of the Congress Party. At the same time, no action is taken on BJP's deposit of Rs 42 crore. According to Rs 42 crore, a penalty of Rs 4600 crore should be imposed on BJP.
“Meanwhile, a case of recovery of about ₹ Rs 8,250 crore by BJP in the electoral bond scam came to light. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested to suppress the news of Modiji's scam. After the revelation of the biggest ever election donation scam, the reality of BJP is in front of the whole world. Money was collected by threatening ED and CBI. From whom Chandalia, he was given projects worth thousands of crores. What can we call this if it is not robbery or dacoity?
“The scheme which BJP brings in the name of Transparency turns out to be SCAM. Even Electoral Bond and PM CARES were made scams. CAG exposed huge scams in many departments of Modi government. No one was caught, no investigation was done. ED, IT, CBI remain silent for years. They become allies of NDA in the Legislative Assembly or Lok Sabha elections. ED/I-T/CBI is only taking revenge on opposition leaders. They play the most important role in bringing down opposition governments. The files of criminals of the ruling party and those who join BJP from other parties are closed.
“Fair elections are the soul of democracy. It is most important to have a level playing field for all political parties. INDIA alliance will continue to raise the fundamental questions of the country in these elections. Modiji’s dark deeds of 10 years will be accounted for in these elections.”
- 31 March 2024 10:04 AM GMT
If BJP wins and changes Constitution, country will be on fire: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at the IDIA bloc rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do “match-fixing” in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that if the BJP succeeds in its endeavours, the country’s Constitution will be changed and people’s rights taken away.
The former Congress chief said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were not any ordinary election but one to save the country’s democracy and Constitution.
“When pressure is put on umpires and the captain, players are bought off and the match is won, in cricket, it is called match-fixing. We have Lok Sabha polls before us. Who selected the umpires? Before the match started, two players were arrested... Narendra Modi is trying to do match-fixing in these polls,” Gandhi said.
The BJP is raising the slogan of getting 400 seats, but without EVMs, match-fixing, pressure on opposition leaders and buying media, they will not be able to cross even 180 seats, he claimed.
Rahul said the Congress is the biggest opposition party and all its accounts have been frozen.
“Two chief ministers were arrested. What kind of election is this,” Rahul said, adding, “Match-fixing is being done by PM Modi along with three-four billionaires. This is being done to snatch the Constitution from the poor.”
The Constitution is the voice of the people and the day it is finished, this country will be finished, he asserted, adding if the Constitution goes, the rights of the poor and reservation will also go.
“A BJP MP said, ‘We will change the Constitution when we get over 400 seats.’ It was not said just like that, it was to test the idea,” Rahul said, referring to Anantkumar Hegde’s remark about amending the Constitution.
“They think the country can be run with the threats and intimidation of police, CBI and ED... You can buy media and suppress them but you cannot suppress the voice of India. No force in this world can suppress this voice of people,” the former Congress chief said.
He claimed that if the BJP wins the election through match-fixing and changes the Constitution, then the country would be “on fire”.
“This election is not just about votes; it is to save the country and the Constitution,” Rahul asserted.