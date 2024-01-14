LIVE | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Imphal

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, Digvijaya Singh, Karti Chidambaram, and others, left from Delhi for Manipur around 11 am on Sunday (January 14). Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is all set to begin from the strife-torn northeastern state later in the day.

The yatra will be flagged off from a private ground in Thoubal district as the Congress looks to set the narrative in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls by putting the spotlight on issues such as unemployment, price rise, and social justice.

A day before the yatra, the Congress asserted that the yatra is an ideological yatra and not an electoral one, and it was being taken out against the “anyay kaal” (period of injustice) of 10 years of the Narendra Modi government.

The yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states and the party believes it will prove to be as “transformative” as Rahul Gandhi’s earlier cross-country march, Bharat Jodo Yatra. It will traverse 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot. It will cover 110 districts in 67 days, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

Though the Congress has repeatedly stressed that this is not an electoral yatra, it comes at a crucial juncture as the party seeks to revive its fortunes after a poor showing in the last round of assembly elections.

