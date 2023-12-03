LIVE | Assembly poll results 2023: Counting of votes begins

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Assembly election results of four states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The results will be declared today, December 3. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM.



The Federal will bring to you all the results of these four State Assemblies, live. Mizoram Assembly poll results too were to be declared today but have been deferred by a day. The Election Commission (EC) received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in the date of counting with Sunday being of special significance for the people of Mizoram. Total seats in each state – Chhattisgarh (90), Madhya Pradesh (230), Rajasthan (199), Telangana (119).

