LIVE | Assembly poll results 2023: Counting of votes begins
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana Assembly elections' votes will be counted today.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Assembly election results of four states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The results will be declared today, December 3. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM.
The Federal will bring to you all the results of these four State Assemblies, live. Mizoram Assembly poll results too were to be declared today but have been deferred by a day. The Election Commission (EC) received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in the date of counting with Sunday being of special significance for the people of Mizoram. Total seats in each state – Chhattisgarh (90), Madhya Pradesh (230), Rajasthan (199), Telangana (119).
Live Updates
- 3 Dec 2023 2:31 AM GMT
Counting of votes starts
The counting of votes has begun now. Who will win in four States? Stayed tuned for live updates.
- 3 Dec 2023 1:57 AM GMT
Super SundaySo, it's the Big Day.Counting of votes will begin in minutes for the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana in what is widely seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in fewer than six months. The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is ruling Madhya Pradesh, are locked in a straight fight in these three states, while K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is hoping for a hat-trick in Telangana.Starting with postal ballots, counting will commence at 8 am amid tight security for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, 119 seats in Telangana and 199 seats in Rajasthan as polling on one seat in the desert state was put off due to the death of a candidate. In Mizoram, counting will be held on Monday.Stay tuned for all the updates.