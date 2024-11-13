LIVE: Jharkhand | 64.86% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm
Over 1.37 crore voters cast their ballots in Jharkhand, with 6 Cabinet ministers among the 683 candidates
Voting began on Wednesday morning (November 13) in 43 of Jharkhand’s 81 Assembly constituencies in the first phase, for by-elections in 31 Assembly seats across the country, and also for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.
Over 1.37 crore voters cast their ballots, with six Cabinet ministers among the 683 candidates.
Update: 64.86% voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Jharkhand, per the Election Commission (EC)
In Jharkhand’s first phase of polling, significant contests include Seraikella, where former chief minister Champai Soren is contesting as a BJP candidate for the first time, and Jamshedpur East, where Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar, a former Jamshedpur SP, faces off against BJP's Purnima Das Sahu, the daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and current Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.
Polling began in Jharkhand around 7 AM across 15 districts and will continue till 5 PM. However, voting in 950 booths will end at 4 pm, though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise, an official said.
Long queues were seen before a number of booths in the morning.
In the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her election debut. The by-election was necessitated after Priyanka's brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. He retained Rae Bareli.
Live Updates
- 13 Nov 2024 8:40 PM IST
Wayanad bypoll: Big drop in voter turnout
In Wayanad, the voting turnout has come down. Read the report here
- 13 Nov 2024 7:42 PM IST
Why EC is happy
Jharkhand voters rejected boycott calls, says EC
- 13 Nov 2024 5:15 PM IST
Turnout update by 3 pm
A voter turnout of 59.28 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand.
- 13 Nov 2024 3:41 PM IST
Rajasthan: Independent candidate for Deoli-Uniara bypoll slaps election official
An Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll allegedly slapped a Sub-Divisional Officer engaged in election duty as area magistrate.
Naresh Meena, a Congress rebel contesting as an Independent, allegedly caught the SDO of Malpura, Amit Chaudhary, by his collar and slapped him, an official said.
District election officer and Tonk Collector Saumya Jha said the residents of Samravta village had announced the bypoll boycott.
“The village currently comes under the Nagar Fort Tehsil. The villagers are demanding that the village be brought under the Uniara Tehsil which is nearer,” she said.
Independent candidate Naresh Meena supported the villagers who had declared to boycott the polls.
When Chaudhary, the area magistrate for the bypoll, went to the village to convince people to cast their votes, the Independent candidate slapped him, Jha said.
About the villagers’ demand, she said that it was raised a few days ago and they were told that the matter would be taken up after the model code of conduct is lifted.
- 13 Nov 2024 3:39 PM IST
Bengal bypolls: TMC worker killed, sporadic incidents of violence reported
Sporadic incidents of unrest marred the West Bengal bypolls, with a local TMC worker Ashok Shaw dying following a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara, an area adjoining Naihati assembly constituency where voting was underway.
The attack sparked political accusations of voter intimidation in the ongoing byelections. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has sought a report regarding the incident.
According to the CEO’s office, polling remained largely peaceful in the by-elections to Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra assembly constituencies with a voter turnout of over 45 per cent recorded till 1 pm.
According to the poll panel, 41 complaints were filed till 9 am, including 16 from the BJP.
The BJP and opposition have accused TMC workers of engaging in voter intimidation in various areas, particularly in Haroa, Madarihat, Sitai, and Taldangra constituencies. The state's ruling party has dubbed the allegations as baseless.
In Madarihat, BJP candidate Rahul Lohar’s car was reportedly vandalised.
Sources said Rahul had gone to Mujnai, under Madarihat gram panchayat, to meet BJP workers when he encountered protests from TMC supporters. His car was blocked, and stones were allegedly hurled at it, sources added.
TMC supporters claimed that BJP MP and former MLA Manoj Tigga had not been seen in the area in the past five years, nor had any development work been done. Lohar also faced chants of "Go back" from the crowd.
Tension erupted at a booth in Sitai, Cooch Behar, following allegations that two buttons on an EVM machine had been covered with tape.
BJP candidate Deepak Roy claimed that at the polling booth in Hokdah Adabari SSK Primary School, tape was found covering the first two buttons on the EVM.
Roy accused the presiding officer and other poll workers of negligence, stating, “This is a serious violation of the election process.” He then entered the booth himself and removed the tape from the EVM, which led to a commotion inside the booth. A heated exchange followed between Roy and the presiding officer, sources added.
The Trinamool Congress, however, alleged that voting had been proceeding peacefully until the BJP candidate’s arrival, which they claimed disrupted the process and accused him of stirring trouble.
Meanwhile, the Indian Secular Front (ISF), which has one MLA in the state assembly and is contesting from the Haroa seat as a Left Front-supported candidate, also reported interference, claiming TMC workers were preventing its polling agents from entering certain booths in Haroa.
The ISF’s allegations have added to the charged atmosphere, with both opposition and ruling party members exchanging accusations throughout the day.
- 13 Nov 2024 2:33 PM IST
Bengal bypolls: Over 45% turnout till 1 pm in 6 assembly seatsTaldangra assembly constituency registered 48 per cent turnout, followed by Haroa (47.10), Medinipur (46.24), Madarihat (46.18), Sitai (45) and Naihati (39.12).