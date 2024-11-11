Jharkhand: Shah promises panel to identify, evict infiltrators if BJP forms govt

If the BJP forms the government in Jharkhand, it will form a committee to identify infiltrators and drive then out from the state besides reclaiming land grabbed by them, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday (November 11).

Also, a legislation will be brought to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators even if they marry tribal women, Shah said, accusing the JMM-led dispensation of patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Shah’s claim about Champai

“Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them,” Shah said addressing a rally at Seraikela.

Also read: Jharkhand polls: PM Modi takes part in 3-km mega roadshow in Ranchi; thousands line up to see him

He claimed that former JMM leader Champai Soren was insulted when he raised the infiltration issue and was forced to resign from chief minister’s post by Hemant Soren.

Warning to JMM-led coalition

Accusing the JMM-Congress and RJD leaders of only working for personal growth and corruption, he said, “Corrupt leaders of the JMM-led coalition will be sent behind bars if the BJP forms the government in Jharkhand.”

Shah alleged that the JMM-led dispensation was behind the Rs 1,000-crore MGNREGA scam, Rs 300-crore land scam, Rs 1,000-crore mining scam, and the multi-crore liquor scam, and devoured Rs 3.90 lakh crore sent by the Centre.

Also read: ‘We feed the cow, they milk it’: Soren accuses BJP of squeezing Jharkhand like a lemon

He promised that once the BJP government is voted to power in the state, it will ensure that if the Centre sends rupee one, 25 more paise is added to it by the state so that Rs 1.25 reaches to people.

(With agency inputs)